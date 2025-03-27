Largest ever UK boat show Sanlorenzo Yachts lineup at the British Motor Yacht Show

The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show will host the most Sanlorenzo Yachts ever seen at a UK boat show.

At the 2025 British Motor Yacht Show (BMYS), there will be the most Sanlorenzo yachts ever at a UK boat show. Throughout the four-day show, 15-18 May at Swanwick Marina, Sanlorenzo UK’s stand will highlight the Italian shipyard’s innovative design, craftsmanship, and capacity for customisation.

The Sanlorenzo SX76 and Sanlorenzo SL96A will be on the water alongside the Bluegame BG54, a Sanlorenzo brand.

The Managing Director of Sanlorenzo Yachts UK, Nick Hatfield, said, ‘Having made our debut at the event last year with an SL90A, we are delighted to return with our largest-ever UK showcase.’

‘The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show is a fantastic opportunity to present the incredible yachts from Sanlorenzo and Bluegame so that clients can experience the clear differences that our yachts offer.’

New Sanlorenzo SX76 at the 2025 British Motor Yacht Show

Sanlorenzo bills this new SX76 as a ‘synthesis between the classic motor yacht with a flying bridge and recent and growing Explorer model.’ At 23.75 metres, the SX76 has expansive decks and a semi-enclosed flybridge that can accommodate up to 8 guests.

On the main deck, there’s a salon and dining area, which are finished with light oak and American walnut flooring. Furniture includes a Poltrona Frau Fiorile coffee table and the iconic Cassina Utrecht armchair.

In addition, there’s a full-beam owner’s cabin, a VIP guest suite, and two twin guest cabins, each with en-suite bathrooms finished with Emperador marble and Fantini Rubinetti accessories.

The SX76 has a cockpit for outdoor entertaining, with a Talenti sofa, chairs, and a coffee table. As part of an alfresco feel, the flybridge has an electric up/down folding top table and a fully equipped wet bar with a fridge, ice maker, and grill.

Design-wise, the SX76 has a muted colour palette with natural tones complemented by minimalist lines.

Sanlorenzo SX76 Specifications:

LOA: 23,75 m

Beam: 6,60 m

Draught: 1,65 m

Engines: 2 x IPS3 1200 Volvo Penta – 900 HP

Maximum Speed: 22 knots

Fuel Tank: 4.350L

Sanlorenzo Yachts SL96A

At the show, the customised Sanlorenzo SL96A is available for exclusive viewing. The 29.06-metre yacht focuses on connecting to the outside while lounging, with huge foredeck sun pads and a dining table. The saloon has floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views designed to let in ample natural light.

As part of the asymmetric design scheme with an elevated port-side deck, inside, there’s a luxurious two-sofa right angle set up with a huge dining table on the other side.

Design details include a slatted motif, which runs as airy panelling throughout the SL96A. This design choice is mainly featured in a curved staircase, as a slatted headboard, and clever room dividers in the saloon. The vast layout offers multiple spaces for retiring or socialising inside and outside.

Sanlorenzo SL96A Specifications:

LOA: 29.06 m

Beam: 6.76 m

Draught: 1.98 m

Engines: Twin MTU M86 2216 HP

Guest accommodation: 8-10 people

Crew accommodation: 4 people

Bluegame BG54

At the show, the Bluegame BG54 will showcase its 360-degree cockpit with panoramic views. Here, there’s an extendable dining table surrounded by comfortable seating for those who want to relax and socialise.

Maximising space is the name of the game here, particularly with the stern area, which has a bathing platform and sun pads facing aft. The bulwarks on either side of the sun pads offer a valuable windbreak ideal for sheltering while catching rays.

Bluegame BG54 Specifications:

LOA: 16,57 m – 54 ft. 4 in

Beam: 4,85 m – 15 ft. 11 in

Draught: 1,34 m – 4 ft. 5 in

Max speed: 35 knots

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 800 D11 / 2 x 459 kW

Fuel capacity: 1.800 lt 475 gals

Appointment only

You need an appointment to view these Sanlorenzo Yachts at the British Motor Yacht Show. It’s advisable to book an exclusive tour in advance by contacting Sanlorenzo UK via info@sanlorenzoyachts.co.uk or +44 (0)2380 450 001.

