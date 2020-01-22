Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Superboats

Sponsored by

Finalists

Winner: Fairline F//Line 33

One of the big British yards building a performance-focused sportsboat would be interesting enough but for Sunseeker, Princess and Fairline to do so in the same year and with such different styles of machine made judging this category extremely exciting but equally challenging. One boat stands out, however.

When Fairline released early drawings of the F//Line 33 it appeared too good to be true. Alberto Mancini styling, 50-knot performance and Fairline quality all for a price that didn’t bring tears to your eyes. Thankfully the finished product lived up to the billing and proved to be even more thrilling to drive than the bare statistics had promised.

The twin 480hp V8s deliver muscle boat performance but sterndrives and an excellent J&J hull are what make the boat so enjoyable to drive. Its performance is accessible and of the new crop of British sportsboats its combination of a versatile main deck and roomy accommodation make it the most usable of the trio. The fact this is the least expensive of the three sweetens the deal.