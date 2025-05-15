De Antonio D29 first look: Redesigned hull gives finer entry through the water

De Antonio is claiming much improved performance from the De Antonio D29’s redesigned hull

Though it might look like a revamp of the old 28, this new entry point to the De Antonio fleet is an entirely new boat. For a start, it features a twin-stepped hull and a larger beam, with a finer entry and a slightly flatter planing surface. The idea behind that is to bring extra efficiency, uprated softness and improved controllability in terms of trim – which is handy, given the tendency of these boats to run very flat.

As you would expect of De Antonio, the outboard engines are hidden beneath a raised sunbed and framed at the aft end with a full-beam swim platform.

Ahead of that, in the centre of the boat, the fact that the shorter D29 lacks the dedicated skippers’ chairs of the D32 means that the dinette’s forward bench also has to double as a three-man helm seat. But the D29 makes up for that with a deep, safe bow lounge that helps reinforce the pre-eminence of sociable day facilities over outright cabin volume.

As for the engines, we suspect that the twin-200 option is likely to be better for balance, grunt and grip than the single V10 400, but we’re due to head for Barcelona to verify that very soon, so look out for a full sea trial of this exciting new boat next month…

De Antonio D29 Specifications:

LOA: 26ft 3in (7.99m)

Beam: 9ft 10in (2.99m)

Engines: Single/twin outboards from 300 to 400hp

Top speed: 42-50 knots

Price: from €164,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.deantonioyachts.com

