Beneteau Antares 9 S2 first look: Maximum bang for your buck

Few boats offer more for the money than the Antares line and the new Beneteau Antares 9 S2 exemplifies that

Those in search of maximum fun for their money have long admired the Antares line and the new ‘Series 2’ revamp of the Antares 9 (the Beneteau Antares 9 S2) builds on exactly that.

Redesigned for 2025, it’s still a boat that can seat ten and sleep four to six but it now comes with a pair of 300-litre tanks as standard for uprated range, plus a lighter, more rigid hull for extra efficiency and reduced vibration.

It features a subtly augmented profile too, thanks to a single elongated hull window and an extended aft roofline that pushes out above the cockpit for improved shelter. That roof can be upgraded with either a soft-top and roof rack or solar panels and there are changes on the inside too, not least in terms of the fit-out, which features lacquered furniture, walnut woodwork and ‘tufted’ upholstery inspired by the larger Antares 11 and Antares 12.

There’s plenty of convertibility here too. In the modular aft cockpit the L-shaped bench seating can be equipped with an additional pod, transforming it into a U-shaped booth or sundeck. Further forward, through those wide sliding doors, the port dinette will seat five or convert into a third double berth; and ease of movement has also been improved. In addition to a skipper’s door for easy access to the broader, deeper starboard side deck, there’s now a side gate with an optional swim ladder.

Down below, the forward owner’s cabin is big enough for a queen-size bed and a large hanging locker. Further aft, beyond the shared heads and shower compartment, the guest cabin also gets a transverse double berth. And the main deck port galley is well specced too with an 80-litre refrigerator, a gas or electric stove, a microwave and lots of storage.

As you would hope from a boat like this, a starting price of around €160,000 including VAT looks genuinely accessible but it does of course require a few options to be seen at its best. You might want to factor in heating, air conditioning and a lithium-ion battery bank or a generator.

The ‘Grey Pearl’ hull finish, solar panels, an opening sunroof or a storage rack for your water toys might also warrant a tick. But while that will take you closer to the €200,000 mark, there’s no doubt that, given the size constraints at work here, the recreational potential of this game little platform is very impressive.

Beneteau Antares 9 S2 specifications

LOA: 30ft 6in (9.29m)

BEAM: 9ft 10in (2.99m)

ENGINES: twin 200-250hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 38 knots

PRICE: from €134,500 ex VAT

CONTACT: beneteau.com

