Nick Burnham (aka. AQUAHOLIC) to kick off YBW Ask Me Anything sessions

On Monday February 8, the man behind AQUAHOLIC Nick Burnham will be our first special guest in a new series of Ask Me Anything sessions on the YBW forum.

Whether you’re a boating magazine aficionado or a YouTube yacht tour junkie, chances are you’re familiar with the wit and wisdom of Nick Burnham.

One of MBY’s longest-serving and most prolific contributors, Nick set up his own YouTube channel in 2016 after fulfilling a lifelong dream to drive the original Miami Vice boat.

AQUAHOLIC has since gone from strength to strength, racking up roughly 4 million views per month and attracting a loyal following of more than a quarter of a million subscribers who can’t get enough of his access-all-areas tours, which cover everything from humble cuddy cruisers to 60m superyachts.

So who better to kick off our new series of Ask My Anything sessions over on the YBW forum?

Nick will be joining us on the forum on Monday February 8 from 19:30-20:30 (GMT) to answer questions about his career, getting into boating journalism, sea trialling boats, judging the annual Motor Boat Awards, boat ownership, and of course, the secrets of his runaway YouTube success.

“I think it’s fair to say that boats are my life – the rest is just details,” Nick says. “I look forward to chatting boats and anything boat-related with you very soon.”

The thread will be open for anyone to read, but if you want to ask a question, make sure you register and create a free YBW forum account.