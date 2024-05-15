Quarken 35 T-Top first look: Open-plan with pilothouse echoes

Quarken’s 35 Cabin was never likely to be alone for long – the new flagship is set to be joined by a rather lovely-looking Quarken 35 T-Top variant.

Due for its public unveiling at the Cannes Boat Show in September, the new Quarken 35 T-Top boat will use an identical lower deck. That will provide an open-plan forward owner’s cabin, plus a port heads compartment and a starboard bench that can be rigged as an extra guest berth for an adult or two kids without the fuss of separate infills.

In spite of its open layout, the T-Top’s deck furniture also echoes that of the pilothouse arrangement. There’s a fore-and-aft galley to port, opposite a raised dining station that makes good use of reversible backrests at the twin helm.

But in this case, the absence of bulkheads enables the primary entertaining zone to extend further aft, where it integrates neatly with a bench seat at the leading edge of a large cockpit sunbed.

There are neat two-man seats built into the bulwarks on both sides to help increase the sociability of the aft cockpit without obstructing the deck space and there’s plenty of room inside the central sunbed for watersports gear, so you don’t necessarily have to mount it on the Quarken 35 T-Top.

Recommended videos for you

The bow also looks very attractive. As on the Cabin model, it features a three-person lounger orbited by safe walkaround decks, as well as a broad step-through forepeak that can also be used as the forward part of an additional five-person bow lounge.

This is clearly designed to feel more like a Med boat than a four-season utility vessel, but if the style of the open layout and the swept (rather than reverse) screen reinforce that difference, the performance ought to be much the same.

Designed and built in Finland using vacuum infusion and a twin-stepped hull for maximum cruising efficiency, the 35 T-Top will come with a pair of Yamaha’s 4.2L V6 300hp outboards for speeds in the region of 45 knots.

Article continues below…

Quarken 35 T-Top Specifications

LOA: 35ft 0in (10.68m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.48m)

Engines: twin Yamaha F300 outboards

Top speed: 45 knots

Price: TBC

Contact: www.quarken.com