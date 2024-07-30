Solaris Power 70 first look: Long-ranging cruiser with swish seating areas

Italian style meets trawler yacht range and practicality in the Solaris Power 70. It notably has room aplenty for lounging, with a horseshoe shaped sofa and folding balcony option.

Having successfully made the transition from sail to power with its range of curvaceous sportscruisers, coupés and flybridges from 40-60ft, Solaris is now turning its attention to the long-range cruising market with a striking new 70ft flagship.

Featuring a distinctive reverse-angled windscreen and unusually wide walkaround decks, it is channelling a trawler yacht vibe albeit with a modern, luxury twist.

Central to that is a lavish extended aft cockpit with room for a free-standing dining table under the flybridge overhang as well as a separate lounge area further aft. Steps lead down from here to a similarly oversized hydraulic bathing platform for the full beach club effect.

Broad side decks protected by deep bulwarks make it easy for guests to reach another outdoor lounge on the foredeck, where they’ll find a horseshoe-shaped sofa tucked in front of the windscreen and a nicely sheltered bow sunpad.

Unlike Solaris’s existing flybridge craft, which only have space for a couple of helm seats and a sunpad up top, this one has a full fat upper deck with all the usual cooking, dining, lounging and helming facilities.

The interior looks just as luxurious with a large U-shaped galley and a seating/dining area forward next to the starboard helm. There’s even an option for a folding balcony behind it.

Below decks there’s room for a full beam owner’s cabin amidships, a VIP double in the bow, a twin to starboard (all ensuite) and either a small bunk cabin or an extra day heads to starboard in addition to a single crew cabin.

Power comes from twin Volvo IPS950s or IPS1350s for a modest top speed of up to 25 knots. Its real forte, however, is said to be its sea-kindly manners and fuel-efficient hull shape that should give a range of over 600nm from its 4,100-litre tanks. If Solaris can deliver all this with its usual voluptuous style and high-end finish, we’re in for quite a treat.

Solaris Power 70 specifications:

LOA: 70ft 0in (21.24m)

Beam: 19ft 7in (5.99m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta 725-1000hp IPS

Top speed: 25 knots

Price: tba

Contact details: www.solarispower.com

