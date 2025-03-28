Twisted Scorpion 36GT first look: A RIB putting performance first

The new Twisted Scorpion 36GT prioritises performance, promising 55 knots.

Mixing a world-class record-breaking offshore builder like Scorpion RIBs with a style-savvy performance brand like Twisted Marine was always likely to result in good things and this Twisted Scorpion 36GT proves it.

Based on the Silurian, there’s certainly a nod to commercial toughness in features like the drum winch for the anchor and the samson post at the bow. But it also uses a tapered carbon-effect Hypalon collar and black anodised rails for an extra dose of style, as well as thicker, more indulgent upholstery and a boarding step that drips with custom loveliness.

However, this is not a boat that strives to fill every inch of deck with furniture. On the contrary, all you get aside from a compact loo inside the console and a wet bar behind the helm seats is a large aft dining station and some convertible seats in the bow.

That’s because performance remains the priority. You can expect 55 knots with twin 400hp outboards but it’s also available with diesel inboards for use as a chase boat or in areas where petrol is scarce.

Twisted Scorpion 36GT Specifications:

LOA: 35ft 5in (10.90m)

Beam: 10ft 8in (3.25m)

Engines: twin Mercury V10 400s

Top speed: 55 knots

Price: £375,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.scorpionribs.com

