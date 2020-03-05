April 2020

Our April issue features tests of the Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO, Gulf-Craft Oryx 379 and Beneteau Flyer 10, plus Jimmy Callow explains how he built a 44ft flybridge from scratch.

Stars of the Boot Düsseldorf 2020

Pearl 62

Windy 37 Shamal

Fairline Targa 45GT

Beneteau Antares 11

Cranchi Settantotto

Nord Star 31+ Patrol

Galeon 400 Fly

Pershing 7X

Rhea 32 Timonier

Bavaria SR41

Sunseeker Manhattan 68

Nimbus T8

XO 260

Brabus Shadow 900

Rodman 33 Offshore

Jeanneau Cap Camarat 12.5 WA

Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO: Tested

First full sea trial of this new generation sportscruiser in testing UK conditions

Moving to Malta

Fairline owner Clive Hook moves his boat to Malta and discovers that it might just be the Med’s best kept secret

A small boat around Britain: Part 5

Our intrepid duo tackle tidal races and whirlpools en route from Cape Wrath to Bangor in Northern Ireland

The ultimate DIY build

MBY reader Jimmy Callow couldn’t find his ideal boat so he built himself a modern 44ft flybridge from scratch

Gulf-Craft Oryx 379: Tested

Triple 300hp outboards on a 38ft open boat sounds like fun – we take the helm

The grand tour: Part 3

Our Marlow owners wave farewell to Mallorca and head for Barcelona

Beneteau Flyer 10: Tested

A sportsboat for grown-ups or a cruiser for the young at heart? Whatever you want to call it it’s a whole lot of fun

Electric shock

We take a closer look at the British-built battery-powered RIB that’s hoping to do for boats what Tesla did for cars

New gear

Slimline fenders, jet-ski docks, wet weather gear, quieter bow thrusters and the ultimate underwater drone

Our boats

Our Fleming owners find their perfect berth in Greece while Sealine C330 owner Heidi Hasler trades up to an F380

Used boat: Bavaria Sport 360

The modern sportscruiser/coupé that rarely betrays its great-value origins

Find me a: Great first boat

Nick Burnham checks out four great value second-hand buys from just £25,995