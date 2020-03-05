April 2020

Our April issue features tests of the Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO, Gulf-Craft Oryx 379 and Beneteau Flyer 10, plus Jimmy Callow explains how he built a 44ft flybridge from scratch.
Stars of the Boot Düsseldorf 2020
- Pearl 62
- Windy 37 Shamal
- Fairline Targa 45GT
- Beneteau Antares 11
- Cranchi Settantotto
- Nord Star 31+ Patrol
- Galeon 400 Fly
- Pershing 7X
- Rhea 32 Timonier
- Bavaria SR41
- Sunseeker Manhattan 68
- Nimbus T8
- XO 260
- Brabus Shadow 900
- Rodman 33 Offshore
- Jeanneau Cap Camarat 12.5 WA
Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO: Tested
First full sea trial of this new generation sportscruiser in testing UK conditions
Moving to Malta
Fairline owner Clive Hook moves his boat to Malta and discovers that it might just be the Med’s best kept secret
A small boat around Britain: Part 5
Our intrepid duo tackle tidal races and whirlpools en route from Cape Wrath to Bangor in Northern Ireland
The ultimate DIY build
MBY reader Jimmy Callow couldn’t find his ideal boat so he built himself a modern 44ft flybridge from scratch
Gulf-Craft Oryx 379: Tested
Triple 300hp outboards on a 38ft open boat sounds like fun – we take the helm
The grand tour: Part 3
Our Marlow owners wave farewell to Mallorca and head for Barcelona
Beneteau Flyer 10: Tested
A sportsboat for grown-ups or a cruiser for the young at heart? Whatever you want to call it it’s a whole lot of fun
Electric shock
We take a closer look at the British-built battery-powered RIB that’s hoping to do for boats what Tesla did for cars
New gear
Slimline fenders, jet-ski docks, wet weather gear, quieter bow thrusters and the ultimate underwater drone
Our boats
Our Fleming owners find their perfect berth in Greece while Sealine C330 owner Heidi Hasler trades up to an F380
Used boat: Bavaria Sport 360
The modern sportscruiser/coupé that rarely betrays its great-value origins
Find me a: Great first boat
Nick Burnham checks out four great value second-hand buys from just £25,995