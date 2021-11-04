December 2021

The December issue of MBY features a full test of the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht, plus our electric boat special features reviews of the Candela C-7 and the Vita LION.

Top 10 news stories

Candela’s revolutionary C-8 electric foiler; new British explorer yacht; Absolute 56 Fly; petrol fears for older boats; new Duchy wake surfer and other top stories

Stars of Southampton

Our thoughts on the key new launches at the 2021 Southampton boat show including: DeAntonio 28; Comitti Isola 33; Hardy 42 Hybrid; XO DFNDR 9 and Swallow Whisper 300

The first full sea trial of this new sportsfly, with its futuristic Skyhelm driving position

28 days later

Mark and Debbie Perrins set off for a month-long West Country cruise on board their compact Grandezza 27 OC

Hugo climbs into the pilot seat of Candela’s foiling electric C-7 and prepares for take-off…

The Great Loop: Part 5

Princess V48 owner Elliott Maurice cruises up the Hudson from New York to the Erie Canal on the next leg of his epic journey

Is this the first electric boat to match the performance and style of a petrol one?

Electric dreams

Jack Haines speaks to the key players in the electric revolution to see what the future holds

A-Z of electric boats

MBY’s comprehensive guide to the new wave of electric craft, from affordable RIBs and day boats to liveaboard cruisers

Electric pod drive

We reveal the secrets behind Candela’s radical new C-POD drive system

New gear

From satcom systems to cooler packs and folding bikes, we review the latest must-have kit from the boating world

Kicker electric outboard

Full test of this astonishingly light but surprisingly powerful electric engine

Our boats

Jack welcomes a sporty new addition to the family fleet, and Marex owner Richard Hall gets clubby with fellow fans

Boat-handling legend Jon Mendez shares the secrets of single-engined berthing

Buying used: Nord Star 28 Patrol

A tough little wheelhouse cruiser with more than a few tricks up its sleeve

Find me an outboard boat

Nick Burnham zeroes in on four secondhand steals powered by fast, efficient outboard engines