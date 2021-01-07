February 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Nord Star 31+, Comitti Breva 35 and the 175hp version of the Saxdor Sport 200. Plus we explain how the world’s first 3D printed boat could change the future of boat building.

Top 10 news stories

Fleming’s fabulous flagship, Dromeas Yachts’ new Axopar rival, Studland boat ban, Lego superyacht, boat show update

New boats

Beneteau Gran Turismo 41; Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht; Azimut 53; Axopar 22 Spyder; Regal 42 FXO

Nord Star 31+: Tested

Full UK test of this fast but practical all-weather cruiser

Brittany bound

Colin Le Comte shares a magical summer cruise along the pink granite coast to the vast sheltered inlet of Rade de Brest

175hp Saxdor Sport 200: Tested

A week-long test of Saxdor’s 175hp Sport 200 reveals a whole new side to this affordable firecracker of a boat

Comitti Breva 35: Tested

How does this handbuilt Italian beauty cope with the challenge of a blustery Solent sea trial? Hugo finds out…

First-time love

Boating newcomer Frances Marcellin breaks her duck by chartering a 50ft river cruiser for a post-lockdown family holiday

DIY Princess V48 GT

Swedish reader Tommy Montaigne shows how he converted his V48 Open into a GT-style coupé by adding bi-fold doors

Print your own boat

We reveal the world’s first 3D printed boat and how it could change the future of boat building

New gear

Mooring line chafe protectors, mini desalinator, the PLB that tells you help is on its way, magnetic glassware, ICOM AIS transponder and Rävik electric surfboard

How to: Retrieve an MOB

Jon Mendez reminds us how to deal with an accidental man over board situation

Our boats

Richard Krause reveals the snagging list for his first year of Landau 29 ownership and Harry Metcalfe celebrates his new status as a Princess 61 yacht share owner

Buying used: Princess 68

One of the most polished large family flybridges of recent years now makes a very enticing secondhand buy

Find me a boat under £75,000

Four varied but great value buys ranging 74 from a Trader 41+2 to a Fairey Spearfish