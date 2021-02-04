March 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 and Solaris Power 48 Open. Plus we take a look at a very special replica of Ernest Hemingway’s boat.

Top 10 news stories

Wally Yachts’ revolutionary WHY200; Nautor’s Swan’s first motor boat; new EU cruising rules; amphibious catamaran; 100mph superboat and other top stories

New boats

X-Yachts Power 33; Lyman-Morse Hood 57; Vicem 50 Classic; Invictus TT460

Sunseeker Manhattan 68: Tested

First full test of this cleverly enhanced flybridge with its own beach club and a much improved layout

The Italian Job: Part 1

Marlow owners Thomas and Jutta Kittel recall their epic 2019 cruise around Italy starting with Genoa, Portofino, La Spezia and the unforgettable Cinque Terre

2021 Motor Boat Awards

We reveal the best boats, customer service and person of the year

Hemingway’s boat reborn

The yard behind Ernest Hemingway’s legendary sportsfisher has recreated a very special replica that builds on the original’s talents. We take a closer look

Solaris Power 48 Open: Tested

This stunning new Open sportscruiser has some serious pedigree behind it thanks to Norberto Ferretti. Does it live up to it?

New gear

Garmin Striker; new Selva outboards; Spinnaker dive watch; Red’s latest dog lifejacket

How to: Ferry glide

This handy skill makes berthing in wind or tide a safer and easier proposition. We show you how to master it

Our boats

Jack Haines tries out Olas’s new wireless kill cord system on his Jeanneau Cap Camarat 625 and Phil Sampson gets stuck in the mud on his Fairline Targa 34

Buying used: Sargo 33

This bulletproof all-weather cruiser makes a fine second-hand buy that’s as fun to drive as it is reassuring to own

Find me a good first boat

We take a look at four tempting craft for first time buyers from a modern outboard sportsboat to an older but robust twin diesel cruiser with prices from £16,995