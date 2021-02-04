March 2021

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 and Solaris Power 48 Open. Plus we take a look at a very special replica of Ernest Hemingway’s boat.
Top 10 news stories
Wally Yachts’ revolutionary WHY200; Nautor’s Swan’s first motor boat; new EU cruising rules; amphibious catamaran; 100mph superboat and other top stories
New boats
X-Yachts Power 33; Lyman-Morse Hood 57; Vicem 50 Classic; Invictus TT460
Sunseeker Manhattan 68: Tested
First full test of this cleverly enhanced flybridge with its own beach club and a much improved layout
The Italian Job: Part 1
Marlow owners Thomas and Jutta Kittel recall their epic 2019 cruise around Italy starting with Genoa, Portofino, La Spezia and the unforgettable Cinque Terre
We reveal the best boats, customer service and person of the year
Hemingway’s boat reborn
The yard behind Ernest Hemingway’s legendary sportsfisher has recreated a very special replica that builds on the original’s talents. We take a closer look
Solaris Power 48 Open: Tested
This stunning new Open sportscruiser has some serious pedigree behind it thanks to Norberto Ferretti. Does it live up to it?
New gear
Garmin Striker; new Selva outboards; Spinnaker dive watch; Red’s latest dog lifejacket
This handy skill makes berthing in wind or tide a safer and easier proposition. We show you how to master it
Our boats
Jack Haines tries out Olas’s new wireless kill cord system on his Jeanneau Cap Camarat 625 and Phil Sampson gets stuck in the mud on his Fairline Targa 34
This bulletproof all-weather cruiser makes a fine second-hand buy that’s as fun to drive as it is reassuring to own
Find me a good first boat
We take a look at four tempting craft for first time buyers from a modern outboard sportsboat to an older but robust twin diesel cruiser with prices from £16,995