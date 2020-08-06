The September 2020 issue of Motor Boat & Yachting is sure to give you boat envy, with the story of an 18m Van der Valk that is used as a floating holiday home for sailors, an achingly beautiful Thames slipper launch that was commissioned by the world-famous car designer Frank Stephenson, plus our full test of the £2million Pearl 62.

This month’s top 10

Lamborghini’s first superboat, Southampton boat show in the balance, Agnelli classic sold at auction, red diesel latest and other news

Cannes show launches

New models due at the show including:

Ferretti 500

Axopar 22

Prestige X70

Invictus 460

Evo T2

Absolute Navetta 64

Sealine S430

Azimut Magellano 25M

Pearl 62: Tested

Exclusive first sea trial of this clever new British-designed flybridge. Has it got what it takes to challenge or even trump its better known British counterparts?

Our floating home

Reader James Leaver shares his search for the perfect secondhand motoryacht to use as a family holiday home

Saxdor 200 Sport: Tested

This funky entry-level sportsboat from new yard Saxdor looks exceptional value for money but do the sums ad up when it comes to fun and function? We find out

From wreck to racer

How a rotting houseboat was returned to its former glory as a historic race boat with the help of two very loud V8 engines and a lot of old-school craftsmanship

Lost in France: Part 2

Our inland explorers tackle the climb to the summit of the Canal du Rhone au Rhin

My other car’s a slipper launch

Former Ferrari designer Frank Stephenson shares his other passion for a very special Thames slipper launch

Raymarine’s chartbuster

Leading nav gear manufacturer launches its own range of electronic charts

New gear

Fusion’s hideaway system, ePropulsion’s electric outboard, Casio’s latest G-Shock watch and the new MiRider electric bike

How to: Use the right knot

Jon Mendez explains when and how to tie the only 4 knots you’ll ever need

Our Boats

Dominic Barratt commissions the Dale 28 of his dreams and Richard Hall takes his Marex 310 for a post-lockdown cruise

Buying a used: Sealine F46

An in-depth look at a second-hand example of this spacious family cruiser

Find me a 45ft flybridge

Four fabulous family flybridges tailor-made for UK holidays afloat