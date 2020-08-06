The September 2020 issue of Motor Boat & Yachting is sure to give you boat envy, with the story of an 18m Van der Valk that is used as a floating holiday home for sailors, an achingly beautiful Thames slipper launch that was commissioned by the world-famous car designer Frank Stephenson, plus our full test of the £2million Pearl 62.
This month’s top 10
Lamborghini’s first superboat, Southampton boat show in the balance, Agnelli classic sold at auction, red diesel latest and other news
Cannes show launches
New models due at the show including:
- Ferretti 500
- Axopar 22
- Prestige X70
- Invictus 460
- Evo T2
- Absolute Navetta 64
- Sealine S430
- Azimut Magellano 25M
Pearl 62: Tested
Exclusive first sea trial of this clever new British-designed flybridge. Has it got what it takes to challenge or even trump its better known British counterparts?
Our floating home
Reader James Leaver shares his search for the perfect secondhand motoryacht to use as a family holiday home
Saxdor 200 Sport: Tested
This funky entry-level sportsboat from new yard Saxdor looks exceptional value for money but do the sums ad up when it comes to fun and function? We find out
From wreck to racer
How a rotting houseboat was returned to its former glory as a historic race boat with the help of two very loud V8 engines and a lot of old-school craftsmanship
Lost in France: Part 2
Our inland explorers tackle the climb to the summit of the Canal du Rhone au Rhin
My other car’s a slipper launch
Former Ferrari designer Frank Stephenson shares his other passion for a very special Thames slipper launch
Raymarine’s chartbuster
Leading nav gear manufacturer launches its own range of electronic charts
New gear
Fusion’s hideaway system, ePropulsion’s electric outboard, Casio’s latest G-Shock watch and the new MiRider electric bike
How to: Use the right knot
Jon Mendez explains when and how to tie the only 4 knots you’ll ever need
Our Boats
Dominic Barratt commissions the Dale 28 of his dreams and Richard Hall takes his Marex 310 for a post-lockdown cruise
Buying a used: Sealine F46
An in-depth look at a second-hand example of this spacious family cruiser
Find me a 45ft flybridge
Four fabulous family flybridges tailor-made for UK holidays afloat