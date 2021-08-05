September 2021

The September issue includes our new boats preview of the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, plus an exclusive feature that sheds new light on John Cobb’s ill-fated 1952 water speed record attempt.

Top 10 news stories

Hanse’s Axopar rival; world’s biggest superyacht; 100ft superboats; Optima electric cruiser; hydrogen foiler and more

New boats: Cannes show preview

Sunseeker 90 Ocean; Absolute 60 Fly, Beneteau Grand Trawler 62; Azimut Grande Trideck; Bluegame BG72; Ferretti 1000; Swan Shadow; Princess Y72; Prestige 690; Wally Why; 100 Pershing 6X; Saxdor 320 GTC; Galeon 325 GTO; Pardo 60 Endurance; Fountaine Pajot MY4 S; Sirena 68; Marex 330; Axopar 25; Solaris 44 Open.

What happens when you add modern engines, a new deck and a luxurious interior to the legendary Fairey Spearfish hull? Jack Haines finds out for himself

The Great Loop: Part 2

Princess V48 owner Maurice Elliott sets off from Miami to Jacksonville via NASA’s Cape Canaveral launch site

Full UK sea trial of the diesel-powered cabin version of this Swedish commuter

The ultimate upcycle

We take a look at this stylish refit of a Fairline Squadron 58 by SETAG Yachts

Loch Ness monster

The tragic tale of John Cobb’s attempt to break the world waterspeed record in his revolutionary jet-powered Crusader

Cox CXO 300hp diesel outboard: Tested

First full sea trial of this remarkable new diesel outboard engine on an Axopar 37

180hp electric outboard

Is this the motor that will kickstart the electric revolution? We take a closer look

New gear

878’s ‘smart’ clothing; Torqeedo 603 Travel; satellite anchor marker; Fusion stereo and U-Boat’s mini submarine

Our boats

Hugo tackles trailer troubles and Richard Hall rides to the rescue in his Marex

All you need to know about licensing, setting up and using a VHF radio

This sturdy aft cabin cruiser could prove a wise investment for serious cruisng types if you can live with the engine access

Find me a: Liveaboard boat

Nick Burnham tracks down four comfortable options for living on board from a wide-beam barge to a former drugs smuggler!