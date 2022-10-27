Azimut Grande 26M tour: Inside a beautiful new €5.4m Italian designer yacht

Reporting from the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Azimut Grande 26M, which was making its global debut.

One of Azimut’s big debuts at the 2022 Cannes boat show was the Azimut Grande 26M, which measures in at just under 86ft LOA (85ft 7in to be precise).

That puts it into the compact superyacht size bracket, but once you’re inside, it doesn’t feel compact at all.

Everything about this boat has been designed with superyacht styling and ease of access around the boat in mind.

It’s powered by a pair of MAN V12 engines, either 1,550 or 1,650 horsepower, on ZF pod drives for a top speed of 28 knots.

That’s part of what makes the Azimut Grande 26M feel so much bigger, because it means the engines can be further back and the pods take up less space so you have more room free for accommodation.

Stepping on board and one of the first things you notice is what Azimut calls the ‘deck to deck system’.

It starts with a traditional hydraulic platform that folds down and can be used to launch the tender from the adjacent tender garage, but also includes another section that folds up to create an extended aft cockpit with enough room to seat up to 12 people.

Enjoy the tour…

Azimut Grande 26M specifications

LOA: 85’7″ / 26.09m

Beam: 20’8″ / 6.3m

Draft: 6’9″ / 2.04m

Displacement (loaded): 84.4 tonnes / 186,068lbs

Engines: Twin 1,650hp MAN V12

Top speed: 28 knots

Starting price: €5.4million

Apologies for the loud music in the background, we hope it doesn’t ruin your enjoyment of the video.