At the recent BoatLife Live boat show at the Birmingham NEC, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to tour the latest version of the best-selling Fairline Targa 50GT sportscruiser...

The Fairline Targa 50GT was the largest boat at the inaugural BoatLife Live boat show, making a big impression on all the attendees at the Birmingham NEC event.

This model started life as the Fairline Targa 48, before recently being upgraded to 50 status and one of the things that brings is a rather stylish new exterior design, with a black coloured hard top and huge swathes of hull glazing.

The Fairline Targa 50GT is powered by Volvo Penta IPS, and the one at the show was fitted with the standard IPS650 engine package (IPS700 is also available).

These are rated as 480hp per side, but Volvo calls it IPS650 because those super-efficient pod drives are said to generate the equivalent thrust of 650hp shaftdrive engines.

Moving inside, the Fairline Targa 50GT boasts a particularly impressive interior. Star features include a versatile high-low table in the saloon that can drop down and be made into an occasional berth, high-gloss walnut wood finishing and marble effect countertops.

Below decks accommodation is for up to four guests split between two en-suite cabins, including a full-beam amidships owner’s suite, which boasts full standing headroom – a feature that was a notable omission on the Targa 48.

Enjoy the tour…

Fairline Targa 50GT specification

LOA: 51’4″ (15.64m)

Beam: 14’2” (4.32m)

Draft (unladen): 3’10” (1.18m)

Displacement (dry): 13.28 imp. tons / 14.88 US tons (13,500kg)

Fuel capacity: 288 gallons / 346 US gallons (1,309 litres)

Water capacity: 106 gallons / 127 US gallons (482 litres)

CE category: B for 16 people

Engines: Twin 435hp Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 31 knots

Starting price: £713,000 (ex. VAT)