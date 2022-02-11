BoatLife Live: 6 of the best boats heading to the brand new NEC show

Britain’s newest boat show opens its doors next week, and BoatLife Live has assembled an impressive line-up of motorboats for you to check out…

It’s been several years since the UK’s biggest exhibition centre last hosted a boat show, but next week will see the inaugural edition of BoatLife Live get underway at the NEC Birmingham.

The organisers argue that the market has been crying out for an event of this kind, and with the impressive debut line-up they have assembled, they have the boats to back up that claim.

Read on for our essential preview of the best boats to hunt down at BoatLife Live 2022:

6 of the best boats going on display at BoatLife Live 2022

Saxdor 200 Sport

Finnish yard Saxdor burst onto the scene last year with its super-cool, yet super-affordable Saxdor 200 Sport, which we tested last summer.

MBY editor Hugo Andreae hailed Saxdor as “the most exciting new brand since Axopar burst onto the scene in 2014”, and they backed up this early promise with the launch of their Saxdor 320 later in the year.

However, it is the six-seat version of the Saxdor 200 Sport that will be on display at BoatLife Live, and we reckon this one will be attracting long queues of potential buyers.

Article continues below…

Fairline Targa 50GT

One of the biggest boats at BoatLife Live 2022, the Fairline Targa 50GT is simply unmissable, bringing some serious heavyweight style to proceedings.

When it was launched in 2011, the Targa 50GT broke the mould with its innovative tender launch system, and this model is still a mainstay of the Oundle yard’s portfolio today.

At the time of writing, the organisers are yet to confirm any specific details about the particular model that will be at the show, but we expect it will create quite the hubbub on Bates Wharf’s stand C80.

Polycraft Tuffy 300

A new name in the UK and indeed in Europe, Australian brand Polycraft is using BoatLife Live to launch its range of tenders and dayboats.

The entry-level Tuffy 300 is our pick of the litter, with its super-tough dual-skinned construction and plethora of practical features.

What’s more, it boasts a unique reverse-chine hull design that should make this a very stable fishing platform.

Ryck 280

Outboard-powered sportsboats are all the rage at the moment, with the Hanse Group the latest to throw their hat into an increasingly competitive ring.

The Ryck 280 is their proud offering, launched at Cannes 2021 to considerable acclaim, scooping the much coveted European Powerboat of the Year award.

This model is making its UK debut at BoatLife Live and we can’t wait to take it for a proper test drive.

Princess V40

Princess Motor Yacht Sales will be bringing the Plymouth yard’s signature glitz and glamour to BoatLife Live with the perennially popular Princess V40.

Launched back in 2016, this is the entry-level model in the Princess sportscruiser range, distilling the finesse and flair that you expect from the larger models into a boat that is easily manageable by a couple.

The landlocked confines of the NEC mean it won’t be able to show of its 38-knot top speed, but the Princess V40 is that wonderful kind of design that looks like it’s moving at pace even when it’s sitting completely still.

Seven Seas Hermes Speedster

Now here’s a real treat. Hailing from Greece and boasting waterjet propulsion, the Seven Seas Hermes Speedster is a real dream machine.

It’s achingly gorgeous, retro design is a homage to the classic Porsche 356 sportscar – we bet you won’t be able to walk past without taking a closer look.

Horizon Boat Sales will be caring for this beauty on stand C71 and we bet they’ll be inundated with besotted admirers.

Hopefully that’s given you a taste of the kind of boats you can expect to find at BoatLife Live 2022. There are plenty more besides, and the line-up is still taking shape, so keep an eye out for UK debuts from Aquaspirit RIBs, Gibbs Marine and Bates Wharf Marine Sales.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £15 for adults and £10 for concessions, while children under 15 go free. For more information, visit: boatlifeevents.com