Lazzara 92 yacht tour: This $3m express cruiser is full of surprising features

They certainly build yachts differently in the USA! This Lazzara 92 is packed full of features that you rarely find in a boat of this size…

Lazzara Yachts doesn’t follow the crowd – its Lazzara 92 sports a refreshingly different design, as Nick found out at the 2020 Miami Boat Show.

In this video, he takes us on board Helios, a 2012 Lazzara 92 with plenty of surprises up its proverbial sleeve.

The first of which is found just forward of the main helm, where a double-height atrium effect is created around the galley and adjacent seating area.

Accommodation is split between a VIP double in the bow, two further double cabins and a spectacular amidships owner’s cabin, which boasts its own hot tub and fold-out balcony.

What’s more there is frosted glass throughout the Lazarra 92, which can turn transparent at the touch of a button, giving you the option between more privacy and more light.

The profile of this yacht was kept low to maintain that sportscruiser look, but there is still enough room on the upper deck for a helm station, barbecue and dining area.

The crew quarters is situated aft, with accommodation for two people and direct access to the engine room, where four IPS 900 units reside, giving the Lazzara 92 a top speed of 26 knots.

Since this video was filmed, Helios has had a price reduction and is now available via Denison Yachting for $3.1m.

Enjoy the tour…

Lazzara 92 specifications

LOA: 92’ / 28.04m

Beam: 21′ / 6.4m

Draft: 4’10” / 1.47m

Displacement (dry): 136,000lbs / 61,688kgs

Fuel capacity: 1,700 gal / 7,728L

Water capacity: 350 gal / 1,591L

Engines: Quad 800hp Volvo Penta IPS900

Top speed: 26 knots

Cruising speed: 19 knots

Range: 700nm

Price: $3,100,000