Sealine S330 yacht tour: Capacious coupe is a home away from home

Nick Burnham shows us around a 2017 Sealine S330, which packs a lot of interior space into a 33ft boat while still offering a 28-knot top speed.

It’s a well-worn trope, but some boats really do feel bigger on the inside, and the Sealine S330 is certainly one of those.

In this video, filmed at Boats.co.uk’s yard in Essex, Nick shows us around 2017 example of this popular model, which offers a smart layout and bags of contemporary style.

Removable canvas covers mean you can open up the cockpit to the elements when you want, while the helm station has enough room for three people to be facing forward underway.

Article continues below…

VIDEO: Sealine C330 shows its class in Southampton The Sealine C330 delivers excellent packaging and fun handling for a competitive price BLOG – Sealine C330 to the Med: Guernsey to Le Havre Heidi, Kev and thier Sealine C330 head over to France and into the waterways

Moving inside, the Sealine S330 really impresses with its two-cabin layout, lower saloon and a decent-sized heads compartment.

Add to this a twin-engine layout that can propel you to 28 knots when you really need to get a move on, and it’s easy to see why this is considered to be one of the most versatile yachts in its size bracket.

Enjoy the tour…

Sealine S330 specification

LOA: 33ft 10in (10.31)

Beam: 11ft 6in (3.50 m)

Draught: 3ft 3in (0.98 m)

Fuel capacity: 570 l (125 gal)

Water capacity: 220 l (48 gal)

Displacement: 6.14 tonnes

CE category: B for 8 people

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D3 220hp diesels

Top speed: 28 knots

Built: 2017

Price: £200,000