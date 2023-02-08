6 of the best boats heading to SBS BoatLife 2023

BoatLife returns to the Birmingham NEC next week (February 16-19) and the indoor boat show’s offering has grown by 25%…

This year’s SBS BoatLife show will feature more than 200 boats from over 150 exhibitors, including speedy RIBs, spacious narrowboats and everything in between.

There have been plenty of changes from last year’s inaugural event (besides the name – they’ve dropped the word Live and taken on title sponsor SBS).

So without further ado, here’s our pick of the most exciting boats going on display at SBS BoatLife 2023…

Axopar 22

The baby of the Axopar range blew us away when we took a test drive in 2021, with Jack Haines calling it “the new benchmark for entry-level boats”.

Not content to rest on their laurels, Axopar launched a longer version called the Axopar 25 just 3 months later, bringing overnight capabilities to the party.

Visitors to SBS BoatLife 2023 will be able to view both models under one roof.

Read more about the Axopar 22

Delphia 11 Sedan

UK debut

Part of the Beneteau Group, Delphia has been making huge strides recently, adding electric propulsion options to its offering with the aim of being electric-only by 2024.

We tested an electric Delphia 11 Sedan in 2021 on the Dutch inland waterways and were impressed at how well it stacked up against the diesel version, giving a 48nm range on a single charge.

Designed by Tony Castro, you can expect to find practical and thoughtful touches throughout to make your time on the water as good as it can be.

Read more about the Delphia 11 Sedan

Fairline Targa 45

One of the biggest boats at SBS BoatLife 2023, the Fairline Targa 45 is sure to draw similarly large crowds.

We tested the GT version back in 2021 and marvelled at both the size of the sunroof and the flexibility of the layout, making this truly a boat for all seasons.

And that’s reflected in the Targa 45’s sales figures, with boats being sold as far afield as the Mediterranean and the Great Lakes of North America.

Read more about the Fairline Targa 45

Nimbus T9

Launched in 2019 as ​the third model in the Swedish yard’s range of 30ft sportsboats, the Nimbus T9 is arguably the most exciting of the lot.

The T9 drew high praise from MBY editor Hugo Andreae who called it “a very versatile day boat that still retains the ability to overnight in a surprising degree of comfort”.

A proper driver’s boat, the Nimbus T9 features a fantastically ergonomic helm design, which is ideal for cleaving your way through chop offshore waters.

Read more about the Nimbus T9

Sealine S390

UK debut

Launched just last summer at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the Sealine S390 will get its UK boat show premiere at Boat Life 2023.

This Bill Dixon design is all about making the most of those glorious summer days on the water – this can be seen in the swim platform, foredeck lounging area and shaded cockpit, which are all much bigger than you’d expect to find on a model of this size.

That’s not to say that the interior has been neglected though, with a pair of comfy double cabins below decks as well as a spacious central dining area.

Read more about the Sealine S390

Schaefer V33

A new name to BoatLife and a relatively new name to the UK, Brazilian brand Schaefer Yachts made its first foray onto British soil last summer at the Southampton Boat Show via Gibbs Quay Boat Sales, recently crowned Motor Boat Award winners for customer service.

The V33 is the most exciting model in their range with twin 300hp Mercury Verado outboards ensuring sporty performance.

With 3,500 launches under their collective belt, Schaefer Yachts uses resin infusion for its hulls to ensure consistent strength, weight and quality.

Read more about the Schaefer V33