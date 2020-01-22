Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

The winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards were announced last night at the Intercontinental Hotel Düsseldorf. We explain why they came out on top in their respective categories.

Sportsboats and RIBs

Finalists

Winner: Brig Eagle 8

The Brig Eagle 8 demonstrates just how far RIBs have come – they’ve been transformed from tough workhorses to desirable and very practical leisure boats.

With sociable seating around a slot-in table aft and a convertible sunpad forward, the Brig is a comfortable companion when on anchor, ensuring guests can stretch out and relax. For long days out on the water the heads incorporated within the centre console makes life far more comfortable and means you don’t have to worry about being within easy reach of facilities on land.

To drive, the Eagle 8 feels immensely safe, stable and sturdy, which is exactly what you want from a family boat like this. It may not be quite as exhilarating to drive as the more extreme performance RIBs but with a single 300hp Suzuki outboard it will comfortably manage 40 knots flat out and cruise anywhere from 20 knots to the mid-30s.

For someone taking their first steps out on the water or an experienced boater looking for a capable day boat, the Eagle 8’s combination of practicality, safety and value for money make it a very attractive all-round package.

Highly commended: Jeanneau Cap Camarat 7.5 DC S2

Marrying ingenuity with laudable quality, the DC S2 is one of the best in Jeanneau’s range.