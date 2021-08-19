Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Beneteau Grand Trawler 62

The new flagship of the Beneteau Power range will arrive at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival hoping to build on the immense success of its smaller Swift Trawler siblings, of which a total 1,300 have been built since the Swift Trawler 42 was launched in 2003.

A significant difference with the Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 is that it sports a full displacement hull after feedback from a significant majority of current Swift Trawler owners indicated that they tended to do most of their cruising at single figure speeds.

The upshot is that with a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres and a predicted fuel burn of between 3 and 4 litres per nautical mile at 9 knots, the Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 should have a theoretical maximum range of 1,000 nautical miles.

For occasions when faster progress is needed, Beneteau claims the twin 600hp MAN diesels will push the boat to a top speed of 20 knots.

You only have to compare the beam of this boat to the Absolute 60 Fly to realise quite what a spacious craft the Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 is and, unlike the smaller trawlers, it doesn’t have an asymmetric main deck and so provides generous part protected walkways down both sides of the boat.

The cockpit is designed to feel like a “terrace on the sea” with a glass transom that connects to the large bathing hydraulic platform by a set of three full-width steps.

On the top deck, which can be accessed via the saloon and the cockpit, the flybridge extends well aft to provide as much living space as possible with the forward end protected by a substantial hard top with built in sunroof.

On the lower deck there are three and four-cabin options available with the amidships owner’s cabin moving into the bows to create space for two double cabins in the latter arrangement.

Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 specification

LOA: 62ft 2in (18.95m)

Beam: 17ft 7in (5.41m)

Engines: Twin MAN i6 730hp

Top speed: 20 knots

Starting price: €1.38 million (ex. VAT)