Delta Powerboats 72 first look: €4.6M ex VAT and capable of 52 knots

The delightful Delta Powerboats 72, priced at €4.6M ex VAT, has deck arrangements for straightforward sociability and should be good for 52 knots.

Swedish builder, Delta Powerboats, is set to introduce an extraordinary new 72-footer. Originally commissioned by a repeat client and now set for launch in the summer of 2025, it looks like a very serious contender on a whole range of fronts. For a start, there’s the straightforward sociability of the deck arrangements.

Designed to excel with large day parties, it comes with multiple exterior lounge options, including a cockpit with symmetrical L-shaped seating units, facing aft toward a central island sunbed and a forward-facing bench. From here, a fully open transom leads down to a multi-functional hydraulic platform.

In addition to basic boarding duties, this platform is ideal for handling the overspill of guests from the cockpit party, as well as for swimming, water sports and deploying your toys. Factor in the transverse bow lounge and sunbed, plus the ingenious sun lounger set into the aft end of the roof, and the 72 will apparently provide outdoor seating for up to 20 people.

But if the 72’s day boating credentials score a major tick, the lower deck also looks remarkably generous. It includes a full-beam owner’s cabin, plus a VIP bow cabin, a starboard guest double and a port twin. All of them are ensuite and yet there’s still room for a couple of crew in a transverse bunk cabin with a heads and separate shower, accessed beneath a service unit on the port side of the cockpit.

In terms of performance, well as a premium eight-berth 72-footer with space for a 20-strong party, you might not expect a great deal, but with input from Sweden’s stellar performance studio, Mannerfelt Design, the new 72 looks likely to be a thoroughbred performer too. Weighing just 27 tonnes with extreme structural stiffness, thanks to the extensive use of vacuum-infused carbon-fibre composite, Delta is promising both “spectacular” seagoing performance and surprising levels of efficiency.

You can either optimise that efficiency with a pair of Volvo Penta D13-1000s on IPS drives for a cruising range of around 550Nm, or you can push the envelope with quadruple Mercury Verado V12 600s, in which case, a top end of around 52 knots should be well within reach.

As you might imagine, poke like that on a boat of this scale doesn’t come without a cost, so it’s good to see that, if you do end up opting for outboards, you also get an uprated 6,000L fuel tank to keep your cruising range right up around the 400-mile mark.

Delta Powerboats 72 Specifications:

LOA: 71ft 4in (21.75m)

Beam: 18ft 4in (5.60m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS-1350s or 4 x Verado V12 600s

Top speed: 42-52 knots

Price: €4.6M ex VAT

Contact details: www.deltapowerboats.se

