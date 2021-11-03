Project Fox first look: Pendennis reveals 114ft custom explorer yacht

Falmouth-based superyacht yard Pendennis is putting the finishing touches to a stylish new custom built explorer yacht.

The 114ft Project Fox is already in-build at the Falmouth yard but has only recently come onto the market.

It’s the first time the UK yard has had to look for new owners mid-build, according to sales director, Stephen Hills, who says it offers an “exciting opportunity with a substantially shortened lead time”.

Sporting a high plumb bow, this muscular looking steel/aluminium tri-deck motoryacht started construction at Turkish yard Tansu Yachts but moved to Pendennis earlier this year.

Originally designed by Riza Tansu in conjunction with Diana Yacht Design in Holland, it features a lavish 295GT interior on a 7.7m beam.

The proposed interior, designed by Q London, features parquet floors which complement its beach-house-meets-art-deco vibe.

Project Fox is being built to a RINA commercial classification with accommodation for up to eight guests in four ensuite cabins and up to seven crew.

There are two possible full-beam owner’s suites, one forward on the main deck and another amidships on the lower deck, where there are two more twin/doubles.

A key element to the design is the vast 104m2 aft deck for housing a host of toys, launched with the aid of twin 2.5-tonne deck cranes. The provisional inventory suggests at least two 7.5m RIBs and a mini submarine.

Twin 1,015hp Caterpillar C18 engines will deliver a top speed of 15 knots and a range of around 3,600nm at a constant cruise of 12 knots, giving Project Fox true round the world capability.

London-based superyacht broker, Ian Sherwood at Burgess, has been given the central agency listing. The asking price is €15,500,000 for delivery in spring 2023.