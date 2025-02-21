Zyara 44 first look: 74-knots with awe-inspiring looks

The new Zyara 44 built by BSK has astonishing looks matched by 74-knot performance.

Most people know BSK as the builder of Skipper Powerboats – RIB-style high-performance offshore craft with race-derived hulls and buckets of power. But this new Zyara 44 is the first in a new range of boats designed to sit alongside that established brand.

BSK is describing it as “a new chapter in luxury yachting” and certainly, as a four-berth sportsboat with a party-ready deck layout, it looks like a major departure from what BSK has done before. But actually, the underpinnings look very familiar because what we have here is BSK’s four-step hull design.

As with any steps, the idea is to reduce drag, improve efficiency and increase speed by introducing a layer of air bubbles between the hull and the water – and with a trio of Mercury V10 600hp outboards on the transom, BSK is claiming a top end in the region of 74 knots for this boat, alongside the kind of running stability that will enable you to cover big distances across open seas at significant pace.

Around 1,200 litres of fuel capacity ought to deliver a decent range too and the new boat will also come with the option of sterndrives and surface drives. But performance aside, it’s really the style, the layout and the quality of finish that are likely to leave an impression.

While details are scarce ahead of the public launch in Düsseldorf, what we can postulate is that the 44 will come with an open-plan owner’s cabin in the bow, a starboard bathroom opposite some port seating and a twin guest cabin running fore-and-aft beneath the cockpit sole.

Up top, three central helm seats appear to sit behind a one-piece screen with a swept carbon fibre T-top providing uprated protection. Behind that, a transverse wet bar leads back to a spacious eight-person dinette, which appears to use a table fitting that lifts up out of the deck.

Factor in a sunken bow lounge, a raised aft sunbed and a set of drop-down terraces on either side of the cockpit and you can see exactly the kind of boating experience the new model is aiming at.

In fact, the guys at BSK have robustly reaffirmed that, saying it’s designed to bring together the world of luxury dayboats with performance hull design, expanding dayboating applications to “over-the-horizon GT cruising”. That’s not an especially fresh or pioneering idea but when the solution looks as good as this, you’ll hear no complaints from us.

Zyara 44 Specifications:

LOA: 44ft 0in (13.40m)

Beam: 12ft 7in (3.86m)

Engines: triple Mercury V10 600hp outboard engines

Top speed: 74 knots

Price: on application

Contact details: www.skipper-bsk.com

