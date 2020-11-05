December 2020

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Prestige X70, Axopar 37 and Rafnar 850, plus we try out a new fuel filter that claims to clean your tank
Top 10 news stories
Beneteau Grand Trawler 62, Brexit VAT extension, E1 electric race series, Feadship’s megayacht concept and more
New boats
Full details on this month’s hottest new launches including: Cetera 60, Bavaria Vida 33, BlueGame BGX60, Greenline 45 Coupé and Cranchi A44
Prestige X70: Tested
This innovative design puts the emphasis on both indoor and outdoor living space but does that come at a cost? We find out
Slow boat to finer weather
MBY reader Sander Daniels takes his displacement-hulled Bavaria and young family on an epic 5,000nm cruise from Holland to the Balearics and back
Axopar 37: Tested
Jack puts himself and the new 37 XC to the test on a fast blast to the Needles to try his hand at paddle-boarding
Fairey godfather
Former professional windsurfer Stuart Sawyer swaps his board for a classic Fairey Swordsman 40 in need of some serious TLC
Lockdown Princess
Ariel and Cindy Poler’s search for a new San Franscisco home ended with them buying a brand new Princess F50 in Italy – find out what led to this happy conclusion
Lost in France: Part 5
Don and Marjorie Walker scale new heights during their summer-long circuit of France’s prettiest waterways
Rafnar 850: Tested
Is it really possible to build a 40-knot RIB that won’t slam? There was only one way to find out. Strap in for the ride!
Diesel Dipper: Tested
We try out a new fuel filter that claims to clean your tank as well as your fuel
New gear
Nick Burnham puts Garmin’s Quatix 6 through its paces. Plus Siren boat monitoring system, Clarion speakers, DutchCraft electric tender and more
Jon Mendez reveals the most common errors when following a charplotter route
Buying used: Rodman 800
Everything you need to know about this tough and versatile fisher cruiser
Find me a 45ft sportscruiser
Four fabulous sportscruisers with space for all the family from £84,995