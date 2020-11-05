December 2020

This month’s issue of MBY features full tests of the Prestige X70, Axopar 37 and Rafnar 850, plus we try out a new fuel filter that claims to clean your tank

Top 10 news stories

Beneteau Grand Trawler 62, Brexit VAT extension, E1 electric race series, Feadship’s megayacht concept and more

New boats

Full details on this month’s hottest new launches including: Cetera 60, Bavaria Vida 33, BlueGame BGX60, Greenline 45 Coupé and Cranchi A44

Prestige X70: Tested

This innovative design puts the emphasis on both indoor and outdoor living space but does that come at a cost? We find out

Slow boat to finer weather

MBY reader Sander Daniels takes his displacement-hulled Bavaria and young family on an epic 5,000nm cruise from Holland to the Balearics and back

Axopar 37: Tested

Jack puts himself and the new 37 XC to the test on a fast blast to the Needles to try his hand at paddle-boarding

Fairey godfather

Former professional windsurfer Stuart Sawyer swaps his board for a classic Fairey Swordsman 40 in need of some serious TLC

Lockdown Princess

Ariel and Cindy Poler’s search for a new San Franscisco home ended with them buying a brand new Princess F50 in Italy – find out what led to this happy conclusion

Lost in France: Part 5

Don and Marjorie Walker scale new heights during their summer-long circuit of France’s prettiest waterways

Rafnar 850: Tested

Is it really possible to build a 40-knot RIB that won’t slam? There was only one way to find out. Strap in for the ride!

Diesel Dipper: Tested

We try out a new fuel filter that claims to clean your tank as well as your fuel

New gear

Nick Burnham puts Garmin’s Quatix 6 through its paces. Plus Siren boat monitoring system, Clarion speakers, DutchCraft electric tender and more

How to: Follow a route

Jon Mendez reveals the most common errors when following a charplotter route

Buying used: Rodman 800

Everything you need to know about this tough and versatile fisher cruiser

Find me a 45ft sportscruiser

Four fabulous sportscruisers with space for all the family from £84,995