February 2020

Our February issue is an American boats special, with full reviews of the Lexus LY650, Palm Beach 50 Fly, Hinckley Talaria R34 and Chris-Craft Launch 28GT.

Düsseldorf Boat Show preview

Bavaria SR41

Pearl 62

Princess X95

Sanlorenzo SL96

Windy 37 Shamal

Nimbus T8

Axopar 37

Solaris 48 Flybridge

Galeon 400

Sunseeker Manhattan 68

Fairline Targa 45

Absolute Navetta 52

Rodman 33 Offshore

Williams Evojet 70

Beneteau Antares 11

Saga 385

Hydrolift X-26S: Tested

Has this clever new sportsboat got the weapons to outgun our class-leader?

Palm Beach 50 Fly: Tested

Built by the same people as Grand Banks this handsome new motor yacht is as good to look at as it is to drive

Grand tour: Part 1

The first in a new cruising series sees our contributors Thomas and Jutta Kittel start their grand tour of the Mediterranean

Hinckley Talaria 34 Runabout: Tested

This open version of the iconic waterjet-powered Picnic Boat is as American as apple pie and even more enjoyable

Lexus LY 650: Tested

The luxury car maker’s first foray into boat building is a refreshingly original and remarkably convincing craft

Small boat round Britain: Part 3

Our intrepid duo battle their way up to Scotland in their sturdy little Rhea 850

Surf’s up

Editor Hugo tries his hand at the new sport of wakesurfing and finds it’s not nearly as hard or painful as it looks

Chris-Craft Launch 28 GT: Tested

Is there a place for a retro sportscuddy in a world of outboard powered walkarounds? We find out

Motor Boat Awards finalists

Our judges reveal the shortlists for this year’s Motor Boat Awards

Cutting the cord

We take a close look at the affordable new wireless kill cord system from OLAS

New gear

All the latest gadgets from automatic fenders to James Bond’s watch

Used boat: Princess 43

This classy flybridge cruiser is the last of a line that can trace its roots back 40 years

Our boats

A Nimbus 365 Coupe joins our fleet and Hugo updates the nav gear on his Karnic