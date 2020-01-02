February 2020

Our February issue is an American boats special, with full reviews of the Lexus LY650, Palm Beach 50 Fly, Hinckley Talaria R34 and Chris-Craft Launch 28GT.
Düsseldorf Boat Show preview
- Bavaria SR41
- Pearl 62
- Princess X95
- Sanlorenzo SL96
- Windy 37 Shamal
- Nimbus T8
- Axopar 37
- Solaris 48 Flybridge
- Galeon 400
- Sunseeker Manhattan 68
- Fairline Targa 45
- Absolute Navetta 52
- Rodman 33 Offshore
- Williams Evojet 70
- Beneteau Antares 11
- Saga 385
Hydrolift X-26S: Tested
Has this clever new sportsboat got the weapons to outgun our class-leader?
Palm Beach 50 Fly: Tested
Built by the same people as Grand Banks this handsome new motor yacht is as good to look at as it is to drive
Grand tour: Part 1
The first in a new cruising series sees our contributors Thomas and Jutta Kittel start their grand tour of the Mediterranean
Hinckley Talaria 34 Runabout: Tested
This open version of the iconic waterjet-powered Picnic Boat is as American as apple pie and even more enjoyable
Lexus LY 650: Tested
The luxury car maker’s first foray into boat building is a refreshingly original and remarkably convincing craft
Small boat round Britain: Part 3
Our intrepid duo battle their way up to Scotland in their sturdy little Rhea 850
Surf’s up
Editor Hugo tries his hand at the new sport of wakesurfing and finds it’s not nearly as hard or painful as it looks
Chris-Craft Launch 28 GT: Tested
Is there a place for a retro sportscuddy in a world of outboard powered walkarounds? We find out
Our judges reveal the shortlists for this year’s Motor Boat Awards
Cutting the cord
We take a close look at the affordable new wireless kill cord system from OLAS
New gear
All the latest gadgets from automatic fenders to James Bond’s watch
Used boat: Princess 43
This classy flybridge cruiser is the last of a line that can trace its roots back 40 years
Our boats
A Nimbus 365 Coupe joins our fleet and Hugo updates the nav gear on his Karnic