The April issue includes an in-depth look at the America’s Cup winners’ new hydrogen-powered chaseboat, plus a magical West Country cruise in a brand new Princess F50.
Top 10 news stories
Prestige’s first powercat; Pershing’s radical new GTX; fatal RIB crash; Ice Marine adventure craft; Mercury electric outboard; new London boat show
New boats
First photos and impressions of the Absolute Navetta 75; Princess V50; Solaris Power 40; Rand 25 Spirit
Leopard 46 Powercat: Tested
Why this spacious new multihull isn’t just a very comfortable, capable cruiser but also a remarkably shrewd buy
Croatia Calling: Part 4
Marlow owners Thomas and Jutta Kittel discover cruising’s promised land among the unspoilt islands of Mljet, Hvar and Korcula
Viggo C8: Tested
Hard as nails but a lot more fun to drive, this all-weather aluminium sportsboat feels indestructible
A family affair
A magical family holiday on board his new Princess F50 prompts Andrew Noall to explain why boating means so much to all of them
The joy of day boating
Phil and Jules Dargavel share their own passion for exploring new places with the aid of a 6m RIB, a trailer and Airbnb
Absolute 60 Fly: Tested
With its vast hull windows, modular cockpit and beautiful interior, this stylish new flybridge ticks all the boxes
Globetrotter: Part 3
Iain Macneil sets off on the first leg of his round the world voyage from Lanzarote to Cape Horn via the remote island of St Helena
Hydrogen hero
We take a close look at the 50-knot hydrogen-powered chase boat leading the way to a faster, cleaner future
New gear
Suzuki’s new outboards; Smartgyro SG60 stabiliser; Simrad’s new user- friendly NSX range; Typhoon wetsuits and a Vampire with a difference
The best boat watches
Our resident horologist picks six sailing watches that won’t break the bank
How to: Polish a boat
Jon Mendez shares the secret for buffing up a lasting shine
Buying used: Broom 370
Why this quality British-built cruiser is the perfect blend of form and function
Find me a: 50ft flybridge
Nick Burnham tracks down four fabulous second-hand flybridges to suit a range of different budgets