The April issue includes an in-depth look at the America’s Cup winners’ new hydrogen-powered chaseboat, plus a magical West Country cruise in a brand new Princess F50.

Top 10 news stories

Prestige’s first powercat; Pershing’s radical new GTX; fatal RIB crash; Ice Marine adventure craft; Mercury electric outboard; new London boat show

New boats

First photos and impressions of the Absolute Navetta 75; Princess V50; Solaris Power 40; Rand 25 Spirit

Leopard 46 Powercat: Tested

Why this spacious new multihull isn’t just a very comfortable, capable cruiser but also a remarkably shrewd buy

Croatia Calling: Part 4

Marlow owners Thomas and Jutta Kittel discover cruising’s promised land among the unspoilt islands of Mljet, Hvar and Korcula

Viggo C8: Tested

Hard as nails but a lot more fun to drive, this all-weather aluminium sportsboat feels indestructible

A family affair

A magical family holiday on board his new Princess F50 prompts Andrew Noall to explain why boating means so much to all of them

The joy of day boating

Phil and Jules Dargavel share their own passion for exploring new places with the aid of a 6m RIB, a trailer and Airbnb

Absolute 60 Fly: Tested

With its vast hull windows, modular cockpit and beautiful interior, this stylish new flybridge ticks all the boxes

Globetrotter: Part 3

Iain Macneil sets off on the first leg of his round the world voyage from Lanzarote to Cape Horn via the remote island of St Helena

Hydrogen hero

We take a close look at the 50-knot hydrogen-powered chase boat leading the way to a faster, cleaner future

New gear

Suzuki’s new outboards; Smartgyro SG60 stabiliser; Simrad’s new user- friendly NSX range; Typhoon wetsuits and a Vampire with a difference

The best boat watches

Our resident horologist picks six sailing watches that won’t break the bank

How to: Polish a boat

Jon Mendez shares the secret for buffing up a lasting shine

Buying used: Broom 370

Why this quality British-built cruiser is the perfect blend of form and function

Find me a: 50ft flybridge

Nick Burnham tracks down four fabulous second-hand flybridges to suit a range of different budgets