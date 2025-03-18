Highfield Adv 7 first look: Lovely looking hybrid RIB with around 2m of seating

The new playful Highfield Adv 7 has plenty of potential. It has a quirky compact toilet, and around 75% of its beam is available for seating.

New from aluminium RIB specialist, Highfield, is the first in a new range of sportsboat-style fibreglass ‘hybrid RIBs’ – and what a lovely looking thing the Highfield Adv 7 is.

A narrow-gauge D-collar tube provides most of the usual advantages of a RIB without eating into the cockpit space – around 2m (75%) of its beam is available for seating, roughly 30cm more than a conventional 7m RIB.

The collar is elevated too, which suggests it won’t have much interaction with the water until you load up with people. But of course, the Highfield Adv 7 isn’t a high-performance offshore RIB. At just €70,000, it’s a very stylish and accessible runabout with everything you need to get started.

In fact, with the T-top, A-frame, sunshade, transom ladder and sink all provided as standard, the only option you need to think about is an upgrade from the portable loo to a proper marine toilet.

Recommended videos for you

With its narrow tubes and fine entry, we’ve yet to see how dry the ride is; and the finer details could do with some finessing. But given the quality of Highfield’s RIB line, this playful little dayboat looks chock-full of potential.

Article continues below…

Highfield Adv 7 Specifications:

LOA: 22ft 11in (6.98m)

Beam: 8ft 10in (2.68m)

Engines: single 250hp outboard engine

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: from €70,887 inc VAT

Contact details: www.highfieldboats.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.