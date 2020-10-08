November 2020

The November issue of MBY features full tests of the Windy Shamal 37 and Galeon 400 Fly, plus our essential buyer’s guide to on-board Wi-Fi.

Sunseeker’s big new idea

World exclusive preview of the stunning new Sunseeker 42M Ocean and its remarkable multi-faceted beach club

New boats

First look at this month’s most exciting new launches including the Marex 330 Scandinavia, Cranchi 67, Hydrolift X-27 SUV, Waterdream 52 California and Comitti Breva 35

Windy 37 Shamal: Tested

With styling by one of the world’s best superyacht designers this striking new sportscruiser holds all the aces but does it play its cards right out on the water?

Sea of a thousand islands

Fairline owner Kivikari Freyberg recounts his family cruise through the bewitching charms of Finland’s Archipelago Sea

Wi-Fi on board buying guide

Our expert steers you through the pros and cons of the different kit promising to increase the speed, range and stability of the wi-fi connection on your boat

Galeon 400 Fly: Tested

No other 40ft flybridge comes close to matching the multitude of innovations on board this Transformer-style family cruiser but does it come at a price? We find out

Lost in France – Part 4

Broom owners Don and Marjorie Walker hitch a ride on the Arzviller Plane boat lift en route to the historic town of Nancy

Sealed for life: Tested

Hugo’s 14-year-old Karnic gets the full Ceramic Pro treatment and comes away looking like a new boat. What’s its secret?

New gear

Top new boating kit from Suzuki, Ecoworks, Cleantogleam, Icom and Youjet’s electrifying motorised surfboard

Powerdolphin: Tested

We take the latest water drone camera for a spin to see if this is the new must-have toy for boat owners

How to: Enter a safe course on a plotter

Jon Mendez demonstrates how to enter and check a course on your chartplotter

Our boats

Mark Weiss enjoys a magical cruise through Sicily’s Aeolian islands and Phil Sampson goes dinghy shopping

Buying a used: Botnia Targa 37

The many different faces of this ever evolving workhorse and why all of them are still so highly rated by their owners

Find me a: River boat

Nick Burnham unearths four fabulous boats for exploring the inland waterways of the UK and Europe