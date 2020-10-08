November 2020

The November issue of MBY features full tests of the Windy Shamal 37 and Galeon 400 Fly, plus our essential buyer’s guide to on-board Wi-Fi.
Sunseeker’s big new idea
World exclusive preview of the stunning new Sunseeker 42M Ocean and its remarkable multi-faceted beach club
New boats
First look at this month’s most exciting new launches including the Marex 330 Scandinavia, Cranchi 67, Hydrolift X-27 SUV, Waterdream 52 California and Comitti Breva 35
With styling by one of the world’s best superyacht designers this striking new sportscruiser holds all the aces but does it play its cards right out on the water?
Sea of a thousand islands
Fairline owner Kivikari Freyberg recounts his family cruise through the bewitching charms of Finland’s Archipelago Sea
Wi-Fi on board buying guide
Our expert steers you through the pros and cons of the different kit promising to increase the speed, range and stability of the wi-fi connection on your boat
No other 40ft flybridge comes close to matching the multitude of innovations on board this Transformer-style family cruiser but does it come at a price? We find out
Lost in France – Part 4
Broom owners Don and Marjorie Walker hitch a ride on the Arzviller Plane boat lift en route to the historic town of Nancy
Sealed for life: Tested
Hugo’s 14-year-old Karnic gets the full Ceramic Pro treatment and comes away looking like a new boat. What’s its secret?
New gear
Top new boating kit from Suzuki, Ecoworks, Cleantogleam, Icom and Youjet’s electrifying motorised surfboard
Powerdolphin: Tested
We take the latest water drone camera for a spin to see if this is the new must-have toy for boat owners
How to: Enter a safe course on a plotter
Jon Mendez demonstrates how to enter and check a course on your chartplotter
Our boats
Mark Weiss enjoys a magical cruise through Sicily’s Aeolian islands and Phil Sampson goes dinghy shopping
Buying a used: Botnia Targa 37
The many different faces of this ever evolving workhorse and why all of them are still so highly rated by their owners
Find me a: River boat
Nick Burnham unearths four fabulous boats for exploring the inland waterways of the UK and Europe