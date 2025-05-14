Must-see luxury vessels at the British Motor Yacht Show this week

The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show will host an impressive range of luxury motorboats, offering top options for visitors, whether new owners or highly experienced boaters.

From 15–18 May 2025, Premier’s Swanwick Marina will host the British Motor Yacht Show, featuring motorboat brands across the size spectrum, global premieres, and exclusive UK debuts in the growing compact luxury market.

This year’s event will highlight exciting trends in the motorboat world, including high-performance adventure boats, adaptable smaller craft, and luxury tenders. The show’s partners, luxury yacht industry giants Sunseeker, Fairline, and Princess, will also present impressive displays.

Sanlorenzo showcase at the British Motor Yacht Show

Excitingly for Sanlorenzo fans, this year’s show will host the most Sanlorenzo Yachts ever seen at a UK boat show. The Sanlorenzo SX76 and Sanlorenzo SL96A will be on the water alongside the Bluegame BG54, a Sanlorenzo brand.

The Managing Director of Sanlorenzo Yachts UK, Nick Hatfield, said, ‘Having made our debut at the event last year with an SL90A, we are delighted to return with our largest-ever UK showcase.’

‘The 2025 British Motor Yacht Show is a fantastic opportunity to present the incredible yachts from Sanlorenzo and Bluegame so that clients can experience the clear differences that our yachts offer.’

At the show, the customised Sanlorenzo SL96A is available for exclusive viewing. The 29.06-metre yacht focuses on connecting to the outside while lounging, with huge foredeck sun pads and a dining table. In addition, the saloon has floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views designed to let in ample natural light.

Sanlorenzo bills its new SX76 as a ‘synthesis between the classic motor yacht with a flying bridge and the recent and growing Explorer model.’ Show-goers can witness it in all its 23.75-metre glory, with expansive decks and a semi-enclosed flybridge for accommodating up to 8 guests.

For those who want a super manageable entry to boating, the Bluegame BG54 will showcase its 360-degree cockpit with panoramic views. While it’s more compact than the SX76 and SL96A, maximising space is the name of the game here, particularly with the stern area, which has a bathing platform and sun pads facing aft. The bulwarks on either side of the sun pads offer a valuable windbreak ideal for sheltering while catching rays.

Boats for wide-ranging interests

“As boating evolves, we’re seeing strong demand for motor boats that combine innovation, style, and practicality,” said a British Motor Yacht Show spokesperson. “These vessels offer a gateway into the world of luxury motor boating, and many of them punch well above their weight in both design and performance.”

Following the popularity of compact cruisers and adventure-ready boats, the show will display many vessels offering a low-barrier entry into the boating lifestyle.

Debuts and highlights

The British Motor Yacht Show 2025 will feature a wide range of models in the small-to-mid-size range, including the following:

Rib-X Phaeton 760 (World Premiere) – 300hp performance RIB with premium finish and adventure-ready styling.

Saxdor 340 GTWA (UK Debut) – Twin-engine walkaround day boat with expanding deck terraces.

NAVAN 30 (UK Debut) – The NAVAN S30 offers impressive performance and versatility in an all-weather package.

Rustler 41 —Rustler Yachts, best known for their elegant sailing yachts, is entering the motor yacht market again by launching its first motor yacht in 40 years.

Cockwells Duchy 35 and Hardy 45 – Handmade heritage-style craft built in Cornwall. Popular with those who love classic designs.

Other brands displaying smaller craft at the show include Williams Jet Tenders, SUR Marine, Protector, Hinckley, Kawasaki, Sealine, Sea Ray, Galeon, XO Boats, and more.

Exclusive registration

The British Motor Yacht Show is accessible via registration only, so booking is essential. To secure your spot on the pontoons among the luxury vessels, visit here.

