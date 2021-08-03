Tickets are now on sale for the new-look Southampton Boat Show 2021, which will feature a new layout.

The Southampton International Boat Show is set to return in its customary ten-day slot next month after last year’s Covid-related cancellation.

The 52nd edition will occupy the Mayflower Park venue over 10-19 September and feature the usual purpose-built pontoons.

There will be a new entrance outside the city’s West Quay Shopping Centre, and the area around the Holiday Inn will no longer be used.

However, Southampton City Council has made new areas available, which will extend the show further west along the quay and north, bringing it closer to the city centre and the bottom end of the High Street.

A new entrance to the show will also be created outside the West Quay Shopping Centre. British Marine has confirmed that the combined footprint of the 2021 Southampton Boat Show will be larger than ever before.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £21.50-£26.50 for adults (depending on day) and £14 for concessions. Up to two under 15s can go for free with each adult; additional children cost £13.50 each. Discounts are available for groups of more than 10.

Which motorboats will be at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show?

The full line-up of boats is still taking shape, but the following are already confirmed: