The June issue includes full tests of the Jeanneau DB43 and Sirena 68, plus a cruising special packed with boating adventures from Dubrovnik to the Isle of Man.

Top 10 news stories

Delphia’s all-electric river cruiser; new Saxdor 400; Prince Philip’s boat sold; radical Wider powercat; Candela C-8’s first flight

New boats – USA special

Grand Banks 85; Boston Whaler 360 Outrage; Outer Reef 900; SeaRay Sundancer 370 OB; Aquila 54; Regal 42 FXO; Ingenity 23E; Sea Doo Switch

Jeanneau DB43: Tested

First test of the French yard’s chic new weekender. Has it got what it takes to beat Fjord and Pardo at their own game?

On the edge of the world

Andrew Morton cruises to the remote Scottish archipelago of St Kilda in his 25ft single-engined Finnmaster

The slow way round

Broom 37 owners Kelston and Jackie Tobin continue their leisurely tour round Britain from Milford Haven to the Clyde

Sirena 68: Tested

The Turkish yard’s latest model blends traditional liveaboard cruising values with state of the art style and comfort

Cape Fear

Round the world voyager Iain Macneil tackles the notorious Cape Horn

Croatia calling

Seasonal liveaboard cruisers Thomas and Jutta Kittel soak up the wonders of Dubrovnik en route to their winter stopover in Montenegro

Zero emissions powercat

Zen’s innovative solar powered catamaran has a novel solution for harvesting wind and sun

New gear

Captain’s Mate cruising app; Honda 115-150hp engines; Panerai Brabus watch; Acuva water purifier; Polycraft Tuffy tender

How to: Change anodes

This simple DIY job could save you a fortune in the long run

Buying used: Boston Whaler 305 Conquest

This unsinkable sportsfisher makes a superb fast, family weekender

Find me a: Boat for £50k

Four great buys that won’t blow your budget but will expand your cruising horizons

World’s coolest boats

New series documenting the most iconic motor boats ever built