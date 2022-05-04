The June issue includes full tests of the Jeanneau DB43 and Sirena 68, plus a cruising special packed with boating adventures from Dubrovnik to the Isle of Man.
Top 10 news stories
Delphia’s all-electric river cruiser; new Saxdor 400; Prince Philip’s boat sold; radical Wider powercat; Candela C-8’s first flight
New boats – USA special
Grand Banks 85; Boston Whaler 360 Outrage; Outer Reef 900; SeaRay Sundancer 370 OB; Aquila 54; Regal 42 FXO; Ingenity 23E; Sea Doo Switch
Jeanneau DB43: Tested
First test of the French yard’s chic new weekender. Has it got what it takes to beat Fjord and Pardo at their own game?
On the edge of the world
Andrew Morton cruises to the remote Scottish archipelago of St Kilda in his 25ft single-engined Finnmaster
The slow way round
Broom 37 owners Kelston and Jackie Tobin continue their leisurely tour round Britain from Milford Haven to the Clyde
Sirena 68: Tested
The Turkish yard’s latest model blends traditional liveaboard cruising values with state of the art style and comfort
Cape Fear
Round the world voyager Iain Macneil tackles the notorious Cape Horn
Croatia calling
Seasonal liveaboard cruisers Thomas and Jutta Kittel soak up the wonders of Dubrovnik en route to their winter stopover in Montenegro
Zero emissions powercat
Zen’s innovative solar powered catamaran has a novel solution for harvesting wind and sun
New gear
Captain’s Mate cruising app; Honda 115-150hp engines; Panerai Brabus watch; Acuva water purifier; Polycraft Tuffy tender
How to: Change anodes
This simple DIY job could save you a fortune in the long run
Buying used: Boston Whaler 305 Conquest
This unsinkable sportsfisher makes a superb fast, family weekender
Find me a: Boat for £50k
Four great buys that won’t blow your budget but will expand your cruising horizons
World’s coolest boats
New series documenting the most iconic motor boats ever built