October 2021

The October issue of MBY features a full test of the Windy SR44 Blackhawk and the outboard-powered version of the Fairline F//Line 33, plus our essential preview of the 2021 Southampton Boat Show.

Top 10 news stories

Southampton Boat Show essentials; Rustler’s first motor boat; Prestige X60; Wajer 77; Studland eco-moorings

Southampton preview

Our pick of the hottest new boats at Southampton including: Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht; Sanlorenzo SX88; Beneteau GT41; Hardy 42 Hybrid; Saxdor 320 GTO; Sealine C335; Bavaria Vida 33 & more.

Windy SR44: Tested

First full test of the Norwegian yard’s stunning new Blackhawk weekender

Custom Yachting

Cannes show preview

Six of the best big boats appearing at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 including: Custom Line Navetta 30; 100 Sunreef Power; Bering 70; Riva 76 Perseo Super plus…

The secrets of Luca Bassani’s latest space-age cruising sensation

The new flagship of the Italian yard’s range is as big and bold as they come

We get a sneak preview inside the most hotly anticipated new boat of the year

Party Princess

We find out what it’s really like to charter an 88ft luxury motoryacht in Mallorca

Ultimate Boat Company X-Class: Tested

An innovative new hull design makes this tough RIB-style craft a formidable tool

The £10k challenge

How to turn a 1980s Fairline Corniche 31 into a modern cruiser for under £10,000

The great loop: Part 3

Princess V48 owner Maurice Elliott battles reefs, alligators and steering issues on his way up the East Coast of the USA

F//Line 33 outboard: Tested

How does Fairline’s stylish weekender go with a pair of 350hp Mercury outboards out back?

2-3hp outboards tested

We test four petrol engines against their electric rivals from Torqeedo and ePropulsion to see who comes out on top

Electric Swift Trawler

Why Eegle’s new electric boat has the speed and range to win over the sceptics

Dave Marsh explains why this legendary speed machine makes a surprisingly sensible secondhand purchase

Find me a: Boat for £250K

Nick Burnham tracks down four superb secondhand cruising boats he’s always dreamed of owning