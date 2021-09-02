October 2021

The October issue of MBY features a full test of the Windy SR44 Blackhawk and the outboard-powered version of the Fairline F//Line 33, plus our essential preview of the 2021 Southampton Boat Show.
Top 10 news stories
Southampton Boat Show essentials; Rustler’s first motor boat; Prestige X60; Wajer 77; Studland eco-moorings
Southampton preview
Our pick of the hottest new boats at Southampton including: Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht; Sanlorenzo SX88; Beneteau GT41; Hardy 42 Hybrid; Saxdor 320 GTO; Sealine C335; Bavaria Vida 33 & more.
Windy SR44: Tested
First full test of the Norwegian yard’s stunning new Blackhawk weekender
Custom Yachting
Cannes show preview
Six of the best big boats appearing at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 including: Custom Line Navetta 30; 100 Sunreef Power; Bering 70; Riva 76 Perseo Super plus…
Wally WHY200
The secrets of Luca Bassani’s latest space-age cruising sensation
Azimut Grande Trideck
The new flagship of the Italian yard’s range is as big and bold as they come
Sunseeker 90 Ocean
We get a sneak preview inside the most hotly anticipated new boat of the year
Party Princess
We find out what it’s really like to charter an 88ft luxury motoryacht in Mallorca
Ultimate Boat Company X-Class: Tested
An innovative new hull design makes this tough RIB-style craft a formidable tool
The £10k challenge
How to turn a 1980s Fairline Corniche 31 into a modern cruiser for under £10,000
The great loop: Part 3
Princess V48 owner Maurice Elliott battles reefs, alligators and steering issues on his way up the East Coast of the USA
F//Line 33 outboard: Tested
How does Fairline’s stylish weekender go with a pair of 350hp Mercury outboards out back?
2-3hp outboards tested
We test four petrol engines against their electric rivals from Torqeedo and ePropulsion to see who comes out on top
Electric Swift Trawler
Why Eegle’s new electric boat has the speed and range to win over the sceptics
Buying used: Hunton 43
Dave Marsh explains why this legendary speed machine makes a surprisingly sensible secondhand purchase
Find me a: Boat for £250K
Nick Burnham tracks down four superb secondhand cruising boats he’s always dreamed of owning