The July issue features tests of the Beneteau Swift Trawler 48, Riva 68 Diable, plus a look behind the scenes at the new Arksen 85.

New boats

The hot new launches from last month’s Palma Boat Show including the Axopar 45; Bavaria SR36; Solaris Power 40 Open; Bluegame BG54; Windy SR28 CC

We try electric and diesel versions of this stylish new inland waterway cruiser to see how they both measure up

Lifejacket group test

Eight different coastal lifejackets get put through a series of real-world tests to see which ones we rate most highly

Beneteau Swift Trawler 48: Tested

Is the latest iteration of this hugely successful model range a worthwhile step up from the previous 47?

Globetrotter: Part 5

Iain Macneil’s attempt to circumnavigate the globe via the Southern Capes nearly comes a cropper in the Tasman Sea

Full sea trial of the world’s first mass production electric sportsboat

Norfolk Broads charter

Andy Rigler sings the praises of a relaxing holiday afloat from Brundall to Wroxham

Cleaner fuels

We take a look at the alternative fuels offering hope for a greener future

Custom Yachting

New yachts

Vanquish VQ115 Veloce; Vicem 82; Silent Yachts VisionF 82

Arksen 85: Tech preview

We get the inside track on this innovative new British-built explorer yacht

Riva 68 Diable: Tested

What’s it really like to take the helm of a modern Italian icon? Jack Haines tells all

Sunseeker 90 Ocean: Tested

First full test of the new Ocean range. How good is that beach club and does it still drive like a Sunseeker?

Mastering the art of approaching a pontoon in a single-engined craft

Buying used: Beneteau 38GT

A sweet looking hard top sportscruiser with a sporty hull and an attractive price

Find me an: Open sportscruiser

Four great second-hand buys that offer the full wind-in-the-hair experience