The July issue features tests of the Beneteau Swift Trawler 48, Riva 68 Diable, plus a look behind the scenes at the new Arksen 85.
New boats
The hot new launches from last month’s Palma Boat Show including the Axopar 45; Bavaria SR36; Solaris Power 40 Open; Bluegame BG54; Windy SR28 CC
Delphia 11: Tested
We try electric and diesel versions of this stylish new inland waterway cruiser to see how they both measure up
Lifejacket group test
Eight different coastal lifejackets get put through a series of real-world tests to see which ones we rate most highly
Beneteau Swift Trawler 48: Tested
Is the latest iteration of this hugely successful model range a worthwhile step up from the previous 47?
Globetrotter: Part 5
Iain Macneil’s attempt to circumnavigate the globe via the Southern Capes nearly comes a cropper in the Tasman Sea
X Shore Eelex 8000: Tested
Full sea trial of the world’s first mass production electric sportsboat
Norfolk Broads charter
Andy Rigler sings the praises of a relaxing holiday afloat from Brundall to Wroxham
Cleaner fuels
We take a look at the alternative fuels offering hope for a greener future
Custom Yachting
New yachts
Vanquish VQ115 Veloce; Vicem 82; Silent Yachts VisionF 82
Arksen 85: Tech preview
We get the inside track on this innovative new British-built explorer yacht
Riva 68 Diable: Tested
What’s it really like to take the helm of a modern Italian icon? Jack Haines tells all
Sunseeker 90 Ocean: Tested
First full test of the new Ocean range. How good is that beach club and does it still drive like a Sunseeker?
How to: Come alongside
Mastering the art of approaching a pontoon in a single-engined craft
Buying used: Beneteau 38GT
A sweet looking hard top sportscruiser with a sporty hull and an attractive price
Find me an: Open sportscruiser
Four great second-hand buys that offer the full wind-in-the-hair experience