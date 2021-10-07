November 2021

The October issue of MBY features our round-up of the best boats at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, plus reviews of the Princess Y72, Absolute 48 Coupe and Solaris Power 44.

Top 10 news stories

First images of the Sunseeker Superhawk 55; new Pearl 72; Futur-E electric boat; Windy W34; Jeanneau DB 43 and other news from around the world.

Stars of Cannes

We review the best new boats from the show including: Marex 330 Scandinavia; Beneteau Grand Trawler 62; Ferretti 1000; Axopar 25 Cross Bow; Galeon 325 GTO; Sirena 68; Invictus 460TT; Saxdor 320 GTC; Rand Escape 30; Swan Shadow 42; Ryck 280, Aquila 32 Sport Cat; Prestige 690 and Fountaine-Pajot MY4S.

Princess Y72: Tested

A blustery summer’s day delivers the ideal conditions for testing the mettle of the British yard’s latest flybridge beauty.

Absolute 48 Coupe: Tested

A bold new approach to sportscruiser design pays off handsomely for this forward-thinking boat builder.

The Great Loop: Part 4

Elliot Maurice fulfils the dream of a lifetime by cruising his Princess V48 into the heart of New York.

Solaris Power 44: Tested

We discover there’s more to this stylish day boat than just a pretty face during a lumpy sea trial in the Bay of Cannes.

The £10k challenge: Part 2

How Ross Barrett transformed the drab interior of his 1986 Fairline Corniche into a stylish home from home.

First-time buyers

Boating newcomers Stephen and Lesley Evans take their first tentative steps onto the boat-buying ladder.

The big antifouling test

We test the latest eco-friendly coatings to see how they compare with traditional copper-based paints.

New gear

All the leatest gear, from Smartgyro stabilisers to non-slip glasses reviewed and tested by our team.

Our boats

Piers and Lin du Pre wish a fond farewell to their Fleming 55, and Hugo finds a fix for his wooden launch’s wobbly rudder.

How to: Master prop walk

Jon Mendez reveals the secret to manoeuvring a single shaftdrive boat.

Buying used: Targa 25

Everything you need to know about Botnia’s legendary pilothouse bruiser.

Find me a: Space ship under 50ft

Nick Burnham tracks down four spacious second-hand cruisers that won’t break the bank or your marina berth.