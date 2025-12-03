Finalists of the 2026 Motor Boat Awards Revealed

The Motor Boat Awards are hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting, and the awards are judged purely on the boats’ design, ability and value for money in their chosen market place

The finalists for the 2026 Motor Boat of the Year Awards have been revealed. Featuring boats from as far afield as China, Turkey, Finland and Ukraine as well as Europe and the UK, it looks like being one of the strongest shortlists ever assembled.

In accordance with our strict set of criteria all the boats have been thoroughly sea trialled by Motor Boat & Yachting’s team of judges and grouped together into categories according to size and type from sub-30ft sportboats up to custom yachts of 80ft or more.

As well as the eight boat categories, there are also awards for Technical Development of the Year and the Customer Service Award. The latter is based on nominations from members of the public so if you’ve experienced good service from a dealer, broker, marina, insurance provider, chandlery or any other UK based leisure marine business, please email us with the name of the business and why they deserve to win it to mby@futurenet.com with the words Customer Service Award in the subject line by Monday 22 December.

Once again the awards are being championed by headline sponsor Sleipner, world leaders in improving comfort at sea, with individual category sponsorship from Garmin, Lumishore and JL Audio. The shortlisted finalists will shortly be receiving invitations to the prestigious Motor Boat Awards ceremony in Dusseldorf on the evening of Tuesday 20 January where the winners will be revealed.

Additional tickets to the event are available to purchase from www.futureevents.uk/MBAwards2026

Finalists of the 2026 Motor Boat Awards

Best Sportsboat motor yachts up to 30ft