Boot Düsseldorf 2023: 11 of the most exciting new boats to track down

Boot Düsseldorf returns this week after a three-year hiatus. Here’s our pick of the best models to track down at Europe’s biggest boat show…

It’s certainly been a long time coming! After two COVID-enforced cancellations, Boot Düsseldorf is finally throwing open its doors this weekend for the first time since January 2020.

The boating world has moved on a lot since then, as the line-up of new boats below proves. There is far too much to see in one day, we’d recommend spending at least two days there (with a mandatory night out in between to enjoy the delights of the altstadt).

So without further ado, here are our top picks from the Boot Düsseldorf 2023 line-up:

11 of the best new boats at Boot Düsseldorf 2023

Azimut S7

Designed to combine cutting edge sport and indulgent luxury with uncommonly low emissions, the new Azimut S7 adheres to the same ethos that underpins the broader Azimut S Class.

It uses triple IPS drives and a carbon fibre-infused hull, which has been created by Azimut’s technical team in partnership with Volvo Penta’s engineers for a claimed reduction in fuel consumption of up to 30% at medium and high speeds.

The use of carbon fibre in the superstructure reduces overall weight, while the compact IPS drives create the volume required for four lower deck cabins, a two-berth crew cabin and a large aft tender garage.

Read more about the Azimut S7

Bavaria SR33

Bavaria is set to launch its smallest SR model yet, the Bavaria SR33, at Boot Düsseldorf 2023.

The new sterndrive-propelled Bavaria SR33 will feature the same distinctive ‘open-with-hardtop’ formula developed to such good effect for the Bavaria SR41 and Bavaria SR36.

Designed to offer the sportiness of Bavaria’s S-Line with the superior comfort and luxury of the R-Line, it has proved a big hit both with dealers and customers.

Read more about the Bavaria SR33

Delphia 10

The new Vripack-designed Delphia 10 is a very versatile yacht. You can spec it with either a diesel engine of up to 110hp or an electric shaft drive from 40 to 80hp.

You can also tailor the layout to your needs with one of three standard arrangements. The Delphia 10 Sedan is a traditional pilothouse model with walkaround side decks and a large cockpit settee.

The Lounge model (pictured) uses a fully open design, with plenty of seating and a forward cockpit, securely contained within elevated side decks. And the Lounge Top model uses a large flat hardtop that makes a great platform for solar panels.

Read more about the Delphia 10

Ferretti 580

Drawn by Filippo Salvetti, who has been steering the brand’s styling for the past three years, this elegant new 59ft (18m) flybridge model slots between the Ferretti 550 and the Ferretti 670. As well as the sleeker, more sculpted styling, perhaps the most striking feature on the Ferretti 580 is the foredeck.

The Ferretti 580 has a proper bow lounge featuring a pair of opposing sofas and a big walkaround sunpad that appear to float above the decks on hidden supports. Smart wooden armrests and side tables with built-in cupholders add an extra touch of class.

The interior is available in two distinct styles – Classic and Contemporary – the former featuring warmer, darker colours and the latter cooler, lighter shades.

Read more about the Ferretti 580

Galeon 560 Fly

Galeon is once again pushing the boundaries of flybridge yacht design with this daring new Galeon 560 Fly model due to be launched at Boot Düsseldorf 2023.

This all-new Tony Castro-designed boat replaces the outgoing Galeon 550 Fly and as with its predecessor features a raft of striking new innovations.

Foremost among these are glass inserts in the folding bulwarks/side terraces that not only give guests a better view out from the cockpit and saloon when raised but also allow you to stand or sit on the reinforced glass looking directly down at the water when lowered.

Read more about the Galeon 560 Fly

Invictus TT420

Invictus has long been famous for its axe-bowed TT day boats and GT weekenders, so it’s good to see that the new Invictus TT420 adopts the same premium Med-style formula that has won it such acclaim over the years.

Due to make its World début at Boot Düsseldorf 2023, the new Invictus TT420 echoes the established TT traits with symmetrical walkaround decks orbiting a central furniture arrangement.

That furniture comprises an aft sunbed and convertible dinette, plus an elegant forward sunbed and a midships galley behind a three-man helm. For a Med-friendly blend of shelter and openness, it also uses a swept carbon hardtop with integrated screen, open sides and built-in air vents.

Read more about the Invictus TT420

Jeanneau DB/37

Just a few months after the launch of the extraordinary DB/43, Jeanneau is gearing up to add a second model to its DB line at Boot Düsseldorf in the form of the Jeanneau DB/37…

While details at this stage are scarce, similarities between the two boats look very pronounced. Like the 43, the Jeanneau DB/37 is the result of a collaboration between Camillo Garroni and Michael Peters Yacht Design and, like the 43, it is expected to operate as a day boat, a party boat and a cruiser, all in one.

Judging by the one and only pre-launch picture so far released by Jeanneau, the new DB/37 comes with the option of fold-down bulwarks on both sides – and because the bulwarks are so high, the extra space afforded by these terraces is likely to be very significant.

Read more about the Jeanneau DB/37

Linssen 55SL AC Variotop

Designed by Belgian studio KesselsGranger on an in-house platform, the displacement hull has a category B rating for extended sea cruising and is notable for being the first in the SL Series to sport a Variotop.

The latter is a proprietary fully automatic convertible roof mechanism that opens or closes the bridge deck at the press of a button. It has been very successful on the more traditional Linssen GS50, GS480 and GS500 models.

The AC denotes an aft cabin. The standard layout features two further guest cabins and two shower rooms with a double-zone lounge-diner and galley amidships.

Read more about the Linssen 55SL AC Variotop

Princess S72

Princess will be making big moves at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 with a seven-yacht line-up, including the show debuts of the Princess X80 and Princess F65, the European debut of the Princess Y85 and the world debut of its new Princess S72.

As the second largest of the four Sportbridge-equipped S Class yachts, the Princess S72’s bright single-level saloon provides a forward lounge behind the twin helm and an aft dining station opposite the wraparound starboard galley.

All enjoy uninterrupted views through low-level windows and because the sociable sportbridge is set a good way aft, there’s plenty of room for a large sunroof above the forward part of the saloon.

Read more about the Princess S72

Sargo 45

Sargo’s new flagship, the Sargo 45 is likely to be a very major attraction at Boot Düsseldorf 2023.

Designed around a central pilothouse with symmetrical walkaround decks on top of a heavily built hull with a fine entry and a substantial bow flare, this design makes good sense in all kinds of ways.

Ahead of the big, heavily-fendered swim platform, for instance, the aft cockpit features a pair of deck hatches for easy access to the engines. There are also great storage solutions for bulky gear like boat fenders and cushions and the broad, single-level walkaround side decks provide safe movement fore and aft, even in big seas.

Read more about the Sargo 45

Sunseeker Superhawk 55

Forget Boot Düsseldorf, the Sunseeker Superhawk 55 is one the most hotly anticipated new boats of 2023 fullstop.

The yard is proclaiming two key firsts: this will be the first Sunseeker with (non-structural) 3D printed parts and the first Sunseeker with a slanted hull (it drops by 130mm from stern to bow to help cut through waves).

This is very much a performance-focussed design – the generator and gyroscopic stabiliser will be mounted on the centreline to keep the weight and centre of gravity as low as possible, and there are short carbon fibre jack shafts between the engines and the IPS pods to keep the weight slightly further forward.

Read more about the Sunseeker Superhawk 55

Keep checking back with mby.com during the Boot Düsseldorf show as we will be sharing yacht tour videos of as many of the above debuts as possible.