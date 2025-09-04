11 of the most exciting boats at Cannes Yachting Festival 2025

Cannes is such a big boat show it's impossible to see every boat there, so here's the 11 models we're most excited about seeing in 2025

The Cannes Yachting Festival is one of the biggest boat shows in Europe, with more than 500 new models on the water, including several world premieres.

And with a history that dates back to 1977, it is also one of the longest-running boat shows in the world.

This prestigious event is run every September and attracts upwards of 50,000 visitors to the French Riviera. Alex Smith gives us his guide to the best new boats at Cannes 2025.

Best new boats at Cannes 2025

Bridging classic trawler practicality with cutting-edge design, Absolute’s new Navetta 62 delivers a voluminous, light-filled yacht that’s as distinctive as it is functional

Volume, cruising practicality and aesthetic loveliness rarely go hand-in-hand but if that’s what you’re after, the Absolute stand in Cannes Boat Show is a great place to look.

The new 72-foot flagship from Delta Powerboats, the Delta Powerboats 72 combines the blistering speed of a 52-knot offshore racer with the spacious layout

One of Cannes’ most exciting world debuts will be from Swedish builder, Delta Powerboats. Initially commissioned by a loyal Delta client, the new 72ft Delta Powerboats 72 looks well placed to provide a natural upgrade route from the smaller coupé and open models without forcing owners to change the game entirely by having to default to the explorer-style flybridge-equipped 88 Carbon.

Making its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival will be the largest non-fly motor yacht in the Princess fleet, the Princess V65

Making its world debut in Cannes will be the largest non-fly motor yacht in the Princess fleet. As the new flagship of the V Class range of sportscruisers, the V65 uses an Olesinski deep-vee hull specifically designed to provide greater lift, reduced drag, an easy low-speed plane and improved running efficiency.

Those in pursuit of off-grid adventure would do well to stop by the Outer Reef stand at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival and see the new Outer Reef 780 Adventure

Over the last 30 years, this award-winning boatbuilder has become well known for the kind of long-range blue-water motor yachts that enable you to go pretty much anywhere, but the Outer Reef 780 Adventure is largest and most capable Adventure-line motor yacht yet looks like a particularly capable explorer.

The Prestige M7 will make its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival as a multihull with superyacht styling.

While Prestige has built its name on flybridge cruisers from 40-75ft, its first powercat in 2022 marked a significant shift of focus.

The M48 claimed to offer the volume of a 60-footer on a 48ft platform; the superyacht-style M8 then targeted the 85ft market with a 65ft platform; and here, making its world debut as the third in the Prestige multihull line, is the Prestige M7 that slots neatly between the two.

New Itamas don’t come along very often, so the launch of a brand new Itama 54 at this year’s Cannes show to plug the gap between the current 45 and 62 is big news.

Passers-by wouldn’t necessarily notice that the Itama 54 is new because the whole point of owning an Itama is that they have a timeless look which stays true to the design principles laid down by its founder, Mario Amati (Itama when spelt backwards), in 1969.

That means plenty of power, traditional shaft drive propulsion, a heavily built deep vee hull and a pure open design with a big cockpit, a long foredeck and a very clean 1970s aesthetic devoid of guardrails.

The new Beneteau GT35 and GT40 will appear at the Cannes Yachting Festival as a range aiming to offer ‘villa living on the water’

The Beneteau team must have had a busy few months because as well as launching a brand new Swift Trawler 37 at Cannes (see p12-13), they are also premiering an entirely new range of Gran Turismo sportscruisers and a revised Grand Trawler 63.

The interesting thing about the new GT line is that they’ve started again from scratch rather than simply adding to, or remodelling, the existing range. For the moment, Beneteau will only be offering two new GT models – a 35 and a 40 – but a 50 is in the pipeline for January 2026 as well.

Making its debut in Cannes is the Aquila 46 Yacht: a new model designed to deliver big boat innovation on a more manageable platform

The Aquila 46 Yacht is conceived as a long-distance boat – but while Aquila’s talk of an “explorer aesthetic” feels a bit of a stretch, the new 46 makes a far more convincing claim to off-grid capability by simple virtue of its design.

It comes with a Category-A RCD rating and an 1,800L fuel tank as standard, plus the option of a second 800L tank for extra autonomy. You can also opt for an Aquila Hydro Glide Foil System for additional range, plus an uprated lithium-ion battery bank to reduce your reliance on a diesel generator for electrical power.

At Cannes Yachting Festival, the new De Antonio D60 will showcase its plentiful glazing to give the interior an inside-outside feel

Notwithstanding the electric 23ft powercat at the entry point to the De Antonio fleet, there’s a very distinct formula to the brand’s boats that has been really successful at everything from 29 to 50ft. But can it translate effectively onto a new De Antonio D60 flagship? Well De Antonio certainly appears to think so.

The Cannes Yachting Festival will feature a world debut, the Sirena 60, which is an update to the extremely popular 58

Sirena Marine has chosen Cannes as the venue for the world debut of its new Sirena 60. Designed as an update to the popular Sirena 58 flybridge cruiser, it’s immediately clear that this new extended version features plenty more superstructure glazing for improved light and views in the saloon, but the developments go much deeper than that.

Dutch builder Steeler Yachts will unveil its new Steeler Bronson 65 in Cannes as the flagship of the brand’s performance range

Built entirely from aluminium and powered by a pair of Volvo Penta D11 IPS-950s or 1350s, the Steeler Bronson 65 certainly looks the part, thanks to a fine entry, a reverse bow and a single continuous hull window that runs all the way from the forepeak to the engineroom. But it’s well set up for practical day boating too.

