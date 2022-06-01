British Motor Yacht Show returning to Swanwick marina for 2022

The ninth edition of Premier Marinas’ British Motor Yacht Show is due to take place in Swanwick Marina from June 15-19 and the line-up of boats is as impressive as ever…

This year’s event is a little later on the calendar than usual to allow time to finish the new building development at the Swanwick Marina venue.

This year’s line-up features a fabulous range of new models from British brands such as Princess, Fairline, Sunseeker, Pearl and Supermarine as well as popular overseas manufacturers such as Sealine, Prestige, Bavaria, Galeon, Jeanneau and Beneteau.

It’s also a great opportunity to see some rarer newcomers to the UK such as Bluegame, Aquila, Fjord and Ryck.

“The British Motor Yacht Show is unquestionably one of my favourite events of the year,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “Whether you are an experienced owner looking to upgrade your current craft or a first-time buyer seeking help and advice on taking your first step into boating, there is no better place to start your search.

“With a wide variety of top quality motor boats from the UK, Europe and Asia to view all in one place, it’s the perfect opportunity for serious buyers to browse the full spectrum of craft from RIBs and sportsboats to family cruisers and luxury motoryachts.

“And because it’s a pure motor boat show with none of the usual lifestyle distractions and retail stalls, there are rarely any queues to get on to boats and the sales staff have the time and knowledge to talk through every aspect of buying and running the craft on display.”

Taking place over five days from Wednesday 15 to Sunday 19 June at Premier’s Swanwick Marina, the British Motor Yacht Show is conveniently situated just a few minutes drive from the M3 and M27.

There is plentiful parking on site and entrance to the show is free so you can come and go at your leisure, but you will need to register your interest first at www.britishmotoryachtshow.com

The full line-up for the 2022 British Motor Yacht Show is as follows: